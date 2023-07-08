Greenbelt, Maryland – Antione William Tuckson, a 38-year-old resident of Waldorf, Maryland, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for falsely impersonating an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang handed down the sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentencing was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Erek L. Barron, along with U.S. Marshal Johnny Hughes, Postal Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division, and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to court documents, Tuckson engaged in a scheme to impersonate a Deputy United States Marshal (DUSM) starting in December 2018. On December 27, 2018, Tuckson utilized a vehicle equipped with emergency lights to interfere in a robbery in Charles County, Maryland. During the incident, he identified himself as a United States Marshal to investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

In December 2020, Tuckson registered the trademark “USMS Special Services” with the State of Maryland and registered multiple vehicles under that name. He used forged Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records to create the illusion that these vehicles were emergency vehicles registered in the state. The vehicles were equipped with red and blue flashing lights, resembling law enforcement vehicles.

Further details revealed that in early 2022, Tuckson impersonated a DUSM to secure employment as an armed security guard at a restaurant in District Heights, Maryland. He falsely identified himself as a United States Marshal to the part-owner of the establishment to obtain the position. On March 6, 2022, Tuckson arrived for work at the restaurant wearing a vest marked “POLICE,” a tactical belt holding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and multiple ammunition clips and brought along a dog outfitted in police K-9-style gear. He also possessed a fake Department of Justice (DOJ) identification card, a United States Marshals Service (USMS) law enforcement badge, handcuffs, and a Taser.

Later that evening, Tuckson intervened when two women at the restaurant got into a dispute over their bill. He identified himself to the patrons as a United States Marshal and followed the women after they fled from the scene. While pursuing them, Tuckson falsely presented himself as a DUSM to Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officers he encountered at a park. Upon returning to the restaurant, Tuckson encountered additional PGPD officers who had been called to the scene. Waldorf Man Indicted Federally for Impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal

Despite being questioned by the officers, he persisted in identifying himself as a DUSM and exhibited his counterfeit badge. Tuckson even claimed that the USMS could verify his employment and provided the officers with contact information for a supervisor who would allegedly confirm his status. He called an individual purporting to be his supervisor at a security company. Then he contacted a co-conspirator who claimed to be a DUSM and Tuckson’s supervisor. Both individuals falsely assured the officers of Tuckson’s status as a DUSM.

Following an investigation that uncovered Tuckson’s impersonation, he was arrested, and officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Tuckson knew of his previous felony conviction, which prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case falls under Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), an initiative that unites law enforcement agencies and communities to combat violent crime and gun violence. The Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy on May 26, 2021, to strengthen PSN, focusing on fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting violence prevention efforts by community-based organizations, setting targeted enforcement priorities, and assessing the outcomes.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their diligent work on the investigation. He expressed gratitude to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter L. Cooch, who prosecuted the federal case.

This case serves as a reminder of the severity of impersonating law enforcement officers and the consequences that accompany such actions. The court’s decision to sentence Tuckson to federal prison aims to uphold the justice system’s integrity and ensure public safety.

