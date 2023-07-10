The Department of Charles County Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has announced plans to add another outdoor basketball court for the community. In a bid to involve the local residents in the decision-making process, the department has initiated a voting poll to determine the best location for the new court.

Residents of Charles County are encouraged to participate in the poll and vote for their preferred location from the two options provided. The options include Bensville Park, located at 6980 Bensville Rd, White Plains, and White Plains Regional Park, situated at 1015 St. Charles Parkway, White Plains.

To cast their votes, residents can access the voting portal on the Charles County Parks website: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/choose-our-new-basketball-court-location. It is important to note that only one submission per Charles County resident will be accepted. Voting will be open until Monday, July 24, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The poll results will be announced on Monday, July 31, and will be available on the Charles County Parks website at www.CharlesCountyParks.com.

For any additional information or inquiries regarding the new basketball court project, residents can contact the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at CCPR@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-932-3470. Special needs citizens can access the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or use the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258 for assistance.

The Department of Charles County Recreation, Parks, and Tourism’s initiative to involve the public in selecting the location for the new basketball court aligns with their commitment to community engagement and creating spaces that cater to the needs and preferences of the residents. This transparent and inclusive decision-making process ensures that the final location will be well-suited to serve the community.

Community involvement in such projects promotes a sense of ownership and pride and fosters greater utilization of the facilities. Adding this new basketball court will provide residents of Charles County with an enhanced recreational experience and a dedicated space for physical activity and socialization.

Like this: Like Loading...