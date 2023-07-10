Waldorf, Maryland – On July 9, 2023, local authorities were dispatched to the 9100 block of Maytide Street in response to a helicopter down incident. Waldorf Company 3 received a distress call around 10:30 AM, alerting them to the emergency.

According to the caller, a small helicopter had landed hard in her backyard. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered a small helicopter that had experienced an emergency landing, but fortunately, both occupants had managed to exit the aircraft safely.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Authorities are working diligently to determine the cause of the emergency landing and any contributing factors. The cooperation of the Maryland State Police, NTSB, and FAA is vital to provide a comprehensive analysis of the incident.

The identity of the helicopter’s occupants has not been disclosed to the public at this time. Officials have not released any specific details regarding the individuals on board or their condition after the incident.

The NTSB and FAA, renowned for their expertise in aviation investigations, will thoroughly examine the helicopter as part of their efforts to determine the cause of the emergency landing. This examination will encompass various aspects, such as the mechanical condition of the aircraft and any potential technical malfunctions.

Meanwhile, the Maryland State Police are working alongside the NTSB and FAA to assist with fact-finding and support the investigative process. As with any aviation incident, gathering as much information as possible is crucial to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The unexpected sight of a helicopter landing in a private backyard undoubtedly shook residents living near Maytide Street. However, the swift response and actions taken by Waldorf Company 3 provided a sense of relief, knowing that both occupants could exit the helicopter unharmed.

As investigations continue, the agencies will provide updates to keep the public informed.

