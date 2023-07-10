PASADENA, MD – A high-spirited crowd gathered at the Porsche Annapolis automotive service center to break a record for the most money raised in a single night in the 13-year history of Fashion for a Cause. On June 8, businesses, organizations, and individuals came together to raise nearly $200,000 for Chesapeake Kids, a program by Hospice of the Chesapeake that supports children affected by advanced illness and loss. Vice President of Care Continuum Brian Berger and Matthew Jacobson. Credit: Amanda Peterson, Hospice of the Chesapeake Laura Fitzsimons and her daughter Brielle share the story of their daughter and sister, Laney, who was cared for by the Chesapeake Kids team and how the Chesapeake Life Center helped them cope with their loss when she passed. Credit: Mike B. Photography Elizabeth Liechty from Charter Financial Group, left, and master of ceremonies WBAL’s Bryan Nehman sit on the edge of the runway before the show begins. Credit: Mike B. Photography Community models show off great summer looks from top Annapolis clothiers. Credit: Mike B. Photography : Fashion for a Cause committee members Stacy Martin, First Citizens Bank Dr. Parabh Gill, and Elizabeth Liechty, Charter Financial Group and committee co-chair Credit: Amanda Peterson, Hospice of the Chesapeake President/CEO Mike Brady and Stacy Brady. Credit: Amanda Peterson, Hospice of the Chesapeake

The unique event, organized by Porsche Annapolis, saw the transformation of the service bays into a happening night spot, complete with a fashion runway. Tool carts lined the walls while food trucks parked outside the garage doors, and food and drink vendors set up throughout the room. Co-host of C4 and Bryan Nehman’s weekday mornings on WBAL NewsRadio, Bryan Nehman took on the role of emcee for the event, marking his second appearance at Fashion for a Cause.

The evening began with an emotional performance by violinist and Prince George’s County Police Officer Alex Strachan, who played a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Following the heartfelt music, Laura Fitzsimons and her youngest daughter Brielle shared her touching story with the audience. She spoke about how the Chesapeake Kids team had cared for her eldest daughter, Laney, and how the Chesapeake Life Center had helped their family cope with the loss. Fitzsimons’ narrative inspired many attendees, leading them to make spontaneous donations in support of the cause.

The ambiance shifted as the runway show commenced, featuring 34 community members who modeled the latest summer fashions and accessories provided by various Annapolis clothing retailers.

Participating stores included 3 Sisters, Alpaca International, Anthropologie, B Boutique, Bohemian Black, Charm City Run LLC, The Cottage, Helly Hansen, J.McLaughlin, Lilac Bijoux, The Lucky Knot, Modern Lusso, Parlay, Scout & Molly’s of Annapolis, South Moon Under, Stardust Deluxe and Trendy Tides Boutique. There were many delicious sips and bites provided by a variety of vendors, including Caliente Grille, Carpaccio, Diehl Farm, Gray Wolf Spirits, Kilwins, Main and Market, Pussers Caribbean Grille, Tap 99 – Beer and Wine, and True Food Kitchen as well as from food trucks, Green Valley, Sweet Satisfaction and Truck of Deliciousness.

The event was generously supported by community businesses and leaders including Presenting Sponsor Porsche Annapolis; Red Carpet Sponsors Sara Starry and The Wilburn Company; Fashionista Sponsors Charter Financial Group, Moran Insurance, The Murray McGehrin Group, Dr. Mairead O’Reilly, Bill & Laura Westervelt and Tap 99; Supermodel Sponsors, #makingadifference Fund, Appliance Distributors Unlimited, Dr. Parabh Gill, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, M&T Bank, and REJ Consulting; Celebrity Sponsors, Baldwin Homes, Michael and Stacy Brady, Brennan Title Company, Campion Hruby Landscape Architects, Amy Castleberry, Dr. Maria Colucciello, Dr. Paul Davies Family Foundation, First Citizens Bank, J. A. Chisholm PE LLC, John and Terri Hussman, Marian and Barry Kaufman, Tim McDonough and Cary Melnyk, Patient First, Nancy Smit and Julien Hecht, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Wendy Urban and What’s Up? Media; and dozens more.

