HOLLYWOOD- The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its Annual Carnival. This family-friendly event is set to take place over two consecutive weekends, from July 13 to 16 and July 20 to 23. With thrilling rides and games, delicious food, raffle prizes, and exciting bike raffles, the HVFD Annual Carnival promises fun-filled experiences for everyone.

Rides, Games, and Prizes Galore

The HVFD Annual Carnival is renowned for its exhilarating rides and games. Owned and operated by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, the carnival guarantees attendees a safe and enjoyable experience. From classic carousels to thrilling roller coasters, an array of attractions will cater to visitors of all ages.

In addition to the thrilling rides, attendees can engage in exciting games of skill and chance. Test your aim at the classic carnival games like darts and ring toss, or try your luck at winning fantastic prizes. The HVFD Annual Carnival aims to provide endless entertainment and enjoyment for the whole family.

Delectable Eats and Carnival Delights

No carnival is complete without an array of mouthwatering food options, and the HVFD Annual Carnival is no exception. Visitors can savor various delicious treats, including carnival favorites like hot dogs, fries, and the iconic Carnival Pizza, renowned for its unique taste and flavors. Indulge your taste buds and experience the delectable offerings while enjoying the festivities.

Children’s Bike Raffles and Exciting Prizes

One of the highlights of the HVFD Annual Carnival is the Children’s Bike Raffles. To bring joy to the young attendees, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold raffles, giving children a chance to win their brand-new bicycles. These raffles provide a wonderful opportunity for children to have a memorable experience and walk away with a fantastic prize.

Additionally, visitors can participate in general raffle drawings, with exciting prizes up for grabs. From electronics to gift certificates, the HVFD Annual Carnival ensures that there is something for everyone to win.

Join the Fun!

The HVFD Annual Carnival will open its gates at 7 pm every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

