LEONARDTOWN, MD – After a long hiatus, the beloved summer tradition of roller skating is back at the newly renovated Leonard Hall Recreation Center. Community members of all ages are invited to join in the fun every Friday afternoon from 2 – 4 p.m. as they enjoy an afternoon of music and stay active indoors to beat the summer heat.

The roller skating sessions will continue until Friday, August 18, 2023, just before the start of the school year. Admission to the event is $5.00 per person, and skating enthusiasts have the option to rent skates for $2.50 or bring their own.

To ensure a smooth and convenient experience, participants can book their preferred date in advance and pay online. Visit the stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate website, click the Online Registration button, and select the Special Events section.

The family-friendly atmosphere extends beyond the summer season, as Family Skate is also available year-round every Sunday from 2 – 5 pm. Interested individuals can register online for this event as well.

For additional details or any inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact the Recreation & Parks main office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or email webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.

