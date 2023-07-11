California, Maryland – The much-anticipated AeroPark Farmer’s Market is set to return on July 16th, offering a wide array of fresh produce, baked goods, meats, and more from local Southern Maryland businesses. Located at the Airport Terminal building on 44200 Airport Road, this special market is hosted by Historic Sotterley in partnership with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.

As summer arrives, families are gearing up for cook-outs and parties, and what better way to enhance these gatherings than with fresh, locally sourced ingredients? The AeroPark Farmer’s Market provides the perfect opportunity for residents to support their local community while enjoying the region’s finest products.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market promises an exciting start for early-bird visitors. The first 50 families to arrive will be rewarded with a Buy Local Challenge tote bag, courtesy of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission. This special gift encourages families to embrace the “Buy Local” initiative, promoting sustainable agriculture and strengthening the local economy.

For those seeking specific goods or vendors, a comprehensive list can be found on the AeroPark Farmer’s Market website at www.sotterley.org/events. This resource allows visitors to plan their shopping experience, ensuring they don’t miss out on their favorite products.

The AeroPark Farmer’s Market occurs at the Airport Terminal building, strategically located in St. Mary’s County, just four miles northeast of Leonardtown’s central business district. The market is an integral part of the AeroPark Innovation District, which showcases the region’s rural characteristics while paying homage to its significant contributions to developing the nation’s air and space technologies.

What sets this market apart is the unique opportunity for aviation enthusiasts. Visitors can fly their planes into the airport from other parts of the region, making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience. This feature adds an element of excitement and adventure to the market, attracting aviation enthusiasts and showcasing the rich history and innovation in the area.

In its fifth year, the AeroPark Farmer’s Market has become a beloved tradition in Southern Maryland. With monthly events held on the third Sunday of each month, the market has grown in popularity, drawing in locals and visitors alike. It serves as a testament to the region’s commitment to supporting local businesses and promoting the agricultural heritage of Southern Maryland.

The return of the AeroPark Farmer’s Market signifies an exciting opportunity for residents to indulge in the abundance of fresh, locally grown produce and other goods. This community-driven event is a testament to the region’s dedication to sustainable agriculture and supporting the local economy. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to discover Southern Maryland’s best. Plan your visit to the AeroPark Farmer’s Market and experience the taste of summer.

For more information about the market and vendors, please visit the official website at www.sotterley.org/events.

