LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) has announced the upcoming closure of Manor Road in Chaptico to install a box culvert at the Bull Run stream crossing. The road closure will begin on or about Monday, July 17, 2023, and will last approximately 30 days.

Manor Road will be closed between Lori Lane and 37252 Manor Road to facilitate the culvert installation. During this period, motorists are advised to consider alternative routes to avoid traffic delays. A comprehensive traffic control and detour plan, complete with appropriate signage, will be implemented for the road closure.

Recognizing the inconvenience this may cause residents and commuters, the St. Mary’s County Government will deploy message boards near the project before and during the closure to serve as reminders and provide real-time updates.

In case of any inquiries or for additional information about the project, the Department of Public Works and Transportation can be reached at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3513.

Box culverts are commonly used in transportation infrastructure to provide passage for water under roads, railroads, and other structures. They are designed to efficiently manage the flow of water and prevent flooding or erosion in stream crossings.

St. Mary’s County Government’s decision to install a box culvert at the Bull Run stream crossing on Manor Road is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s transportation infrastructure and ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

The installation process requires the closure of Manor Road for a considerable period to allow construction crews to work unimpeded and complete the project promptly. By implementing a traffic control and detour plan, the county aims to minimize the impact on commuters while maintaining safety and efficiency throughout the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the designated detour routes and remain vigilant while driving near the construction area. Adherence to posted signage and reduced speed limits is crucial to ensure the safety of both drivers and construction workers.

The St. Mary’s County Government assures residents and commuters that every effort will be made to complete the culvert installation within the anticipated timeframe. However, unforeseen circumstances such as inclement weather or technical challenges may affect the project’s progress. Any significant changes or delays will be communicated promptly to the public through the deployed message boards and other official channels.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation’s contact information is provided to offer assistance and address any concerns related to the project. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to reach out for clarification or additional information.

St. Mary’s County Government remains committed to improving the county’s infrastructure while ensuring the well-being of its residents and visitors. Installing the box culvert at the Bull Run stream crossing is a vital step in maintaining the safety and functionality of Manor Road, contributing to the overall transportation network in the area.

As the project commences on Monday, July 17, 2023, motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly, utilizing alternative routes to mitigate traffic congestion. The St. Mary’s County Government appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community during this construction phase. It will strive to complete the culvert installation as efficiently as possible, minimizing disruptions to daily routines.

For more information and updates on the Manor Road box culvert installation, don’t hesitate to contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3513.

Like this: Like Loading...