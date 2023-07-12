Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

