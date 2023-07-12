Leonardtown, MD—Residents of Leonardtown will come together on Saturday, July 15th, to pay tribute to their fallen local hero, Brice Trossbach. In collaboration with local businesses, the Town of Leonardtown has organized a Summer Bar Crawl and music festival concert dedicated to Brice’s memory. Attendees will be able to donate for Brice’s family at participating businesses, namely The Rex, Social Coffeehouse, Olde Town Pub, Antoinette’s Garden, and The Slice House, throughout the day.

The much-anticipated Bar Crawl will kick off at 2 p.m., starting at the aforementioned businesses. Participants will have the chance to enjoy a variety of refreshments and support a worthy cause. This event aims to unite the community to celebrate Brice’s life and support his grieving family.

As the evening progresses, the focal point of the tribute will shift to the Memorial Concert held in Leonardtown Square. The concert will feature the sensational band Doc Martin & the Flannels, known nationwide for their exceptional 90’s tribute performances. Music enthusiasts can look forward to an evening of nostalgia as the band takes the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their blankets or lawn chairs for added comfort.

To ensure convenient transportation for the event, the Leonardtown Trolley service will extend its operating hours. The Town of Leonardtown has generously extended the trolley service from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., allowing attendees to travel to and from the event without worry.

For additional details and comprehensive information about the event, interested individuals can visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest. This website is a valuable resource for those seeking further information on the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival, produced by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association. The festival receives partial funding from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, further emphasizing the collaborative efforts of various community stakeholders.

This heartfelt tribute showcases the community’s unity and compassion and underscores the lasting impact of Brice Trossbach’s life. By commemorating him through the Summer Bar Crawl and Memorial Concert, Leonardtown residents and local businesses demonstrate their commitment to honoring the legacy of their fallen heroes.

The Town of Leonardtown and its residents extend a warm invitation to all individuals who wish to pay their respects and support Brice’s family during this challenging time. By participating in this memorable event, attendees contribute to a worthy cause and also help foster a sense of togetherness and solidarity within the Leonardtown community.

Don’t hesitate to contact the Town of Leonardtown or the Leonardtown Business Association for inquiries or further information. Let us come together on Saturday, July 15th, to celebrate the life of Brice Trossbach and ensure that his memory lives on in the hearts of the Leonardtown community.

