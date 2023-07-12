Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health has released new data on Medicaid renewals for the second month, now available on the department’s website. This monthly update aims to provide transparency regarding Medicaid renewals and will be regularly updated to reflect the latest information.

Due to the Public Health Emergency, Medicaid renewals were put on hold temporarily. However, federal law now mandates states to verify eligibility information over the next year. The department has implemented new strategies and initiatives to ensure eligible individuals continue to receive Medicaid benefits. In June, Maryland Medicaid processed a total of 139,051 renewals, with the following outcomes:

98,630 renewals, accounting for 70.9% of the total, were determined to be eligible for extended coverage. Among these, 9,132 participants qualified based on their active enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

17,075 renewals, comprising 12.3% of the total, were disenrolled for procedural reasons, such as failure to update eligibility information.

11,619 renewals, making up 8.4% of the total, were deemed ineligible and disenrolled based on the provided information.

Out of the 11,619 individuals found to be ineligible, 11,256 were referred to sign up for low-cost coverage through a qualified health plan at Maryland Health Connection.

To ensure the continuation of Medicaid benefits for eligible individuals, the Maryland Department of Health has obtained approval for several strategies known as waivers and disaster plans in partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These strategies, aimed at protecting eligible Medicaid participants, involve requesting authority from CMS for implementation. Maryland has received approval for 13 waivers and disaster plan flexibilities, with 2 others currently awaiting approval as listed on the CMS waivers and flexibilities webpage.

Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera Scott emphasized the importance of Medicaid beneficiaries keeping their information current to receive crucial renewal updates. The proactive approach of the Maryland Department of Health in obtaining waivers was praised by Deputy Secretary of Health Care Financing and Medicaid Director Ryan Moran, who highlighted the efforts to make the redetermination process accessible and efficient.

The department remains dedicated to the well-being of Maryland residents and will continue to monitor data and trends to inform Medicaid renewal outreach efforts throughout the fall. Individuals no longer eligible for Medicaid are encouraged to explore the various low or no-cost coverage options available through Maryland Health Connection.

In conclusion, the Maryland Department of Health’s recent release of Medicaid renewal data for June highlights the significant number of eligible individuals who have had their coverage extended and the efforts being made to streamline the renewal process and ensure access to healthcare for those who qualify. With ongoing monitoring and outreach initiatives, the department remains committed to supporting Maryland residents and their healthcare needs.

