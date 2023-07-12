Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

