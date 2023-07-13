Annapolis, Maryland – The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), a prominent regional orchestra based in Maryland’s state capital, has begun nationwide searching for a new executive director. This strategic move aims to secure a dynamic and community-oriented leader who will work in tandem with Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo to shape the future growth of the nonprofit organization.

As the chief operating officer of the ASO, the executive director will oversee all operational facets, including human and financial resources, while implementing policies set by the Board of Trustees. This pivotal position will be significant in managing and guiding the orchestra’s development and will be directly accountable to the board chair.

Shelley Row, the chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed her anticipation for selecting a new leader who will collaborate with the artistic director and board members to amplify the impact and relevance of the ASO locally in the Annapolis region and beyond. Row stated, “The ASO looks forward to welcoming a dynamic, community-oriented leader to partner with the Artistic Director and Board of Trustees to grow the impact and relevance of the ASO throughout the Annapolis region and beyond.”

A 10-person search committee, which includes Row and Novo, has been assembled to facilitate the search process. The committee will review applications submitted until August 11, with the possibility of extending the search period if necessary.

Novo, the artistic director, and conductor, expressed optimism about the search process, stating, “The ASO has designed a carefully thought-out search process to find our next executive director. Our organization could not be in a better position to attract the most talented professionals in the field, so I am extremely hopeful we will find someone who will add top administrative skills and will be an essential force in helping the Symphony and the Academy to reach the ambitious goals we have set for the upcoming years.”

Prospective candidates must demonstrate at least five years of senior management experience in non-profit organizations, including a track record of successfully designing and leading development strategies and fundraising initiatives. Proficiency in fiscal management, budgeting within non-profit organizations, community networking, and fostering a collaborative and productive staff are also required. The minimum educational requirement for the role is a bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Additionally, the ASO seeks candidates with a working knowledge of orchestral music, production, and operations. Experience in managing comprehensive, capital, or endowment campaigns and negotiating and overseeing union contracts and requirements are desired qualifications.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the ASO’s website for a comprehensive list of responsibilities, qualifications, and compensation details for the executive director position. Applications should be submitted via email to search@annapolissymphony.org.

The ASO’s nationwide search for a new executive director underscores its commitment to securing a visionary leader who will steer the organization toward continued growth and artistic excellence.

