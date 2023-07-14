Marbury, Charles County – Martika Savoy, a 31-year-old mother of three expecting her fourth child, was exhilarated when she discovered she had become the latest winner of $100,000 on the popular FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler lottery game. However, her excitement almost turned into a surprising delivery when she exclaimed, “I thought I was going to have my baby on the floor!” Martika Savoy of Marbury said she was so excited about her win, she thought it was going to send her into labor. Credit: Maryland Lottery

Martika, a casual player who hadn’t participated in any games for a few months, trusted her instincts and purchased a ticket on a whim. “It was a spur-of-the-moment decision. I said, ‘Why not play today’,” she explained. Little did she know that her spontaneous choice would be life-changing.

As a grocery store manager, Martika plans to utilize a portion of her winnings as a down payment on a house to secure a stable future for her growing family. Additionally, she intends to indulge in her love for travel and treat her children to memorable experiences at amusement parks. While she hasn’t informed her kids about her fortunate win, Martika said they would soon discover the exciting news.

“Some of the money will go to my babies and my bills,” Martika revealed, emphasizing her commitment to providing for her children’s needs while managing her financial responsibilities.

Martika’s victory makes her the fifth recipient of the $100,000 prize from the Winfall Doubler game. However, the opportunity to claim substantial winnings is not over yet. There are still 19 unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, 16 prizes worth $50,000, 24 prizes worth $20,000, and 26 prizes worth $10,000. Additionally, players can win amounts ranging from $20 to $1,000.

The retailer responsible for selling Martika her winning ticket, Pisgah General, located at 7015 Poorhouse Road in Charles County, will also celebrate. As a token of gratitude, the Indian Head retailer will receive a bonus of $1,000 for their part in selling the winning ticket.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission encourages participants to engage responsibly and reminds players to check their tickets carefully, as substantial prizes remain unclaimed. With the opportunity to turn a small investment into a life-altering sum of money, the Winfall Doubler game continues to captivate players across the state.

Martika’s unexpected windfall is a testament to the excitement and potential fortunes awaiting those who participate in the lottery games. As she embarks on her journey toward financial stability, Martika looks forward to providing a brighter future for her growing family and embracing new possibilities.

