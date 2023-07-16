Vero Beach, Fla. – The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) revealed its 2022-23 All-Academic Team on Thursday afternoon, recognizing the outstanding academic achievements of 950 student-athletes from its eight member institutions. Among them, 38 student-athletes from the two affiliate member schools, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

To secure a spot on the All-Academic Team, student-athletes participating in one or more C2C championship sports must maintain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.20 throughout the academic year. Impressively, 60.3% of C2C student-athletes, or 950 individuals out of 1576, achieved this remarkable academic feat.

St. Mary’s College, an affiliate member in men’s and women’s indoor track & field and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field accounted for most All-Academic Team members from the affiliate member schools, with an impressive 21 selections.

Among the notable recipients are Ethan Carpenter ’22 (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown), William Christophel ’24 (Greensboro, Md./North Caroline), Patton Harbourt ’25 (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton), Stacie Lally ’24 (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston), Ariana Lecouras ’25 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park), Quentin Pastore ’24 (Towson, Md./Towson), and Betsy Robey ’24 (Kensington, Md./Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart), all of whom secured spots on the C2C All-Academic Team for the second time.

Notably, Lally, Pastore, and Robey have each been named to the All-Academic Team an impressive three times, highlighting their consistent dedication to their studies and athletic pursuits. On the other hand, Carpenter, Christophel, and Lecouras have earned this esteemed recognition for the second time, demonstrating their sustained commitment to academic excellence.

A commendable 15 Seahawks, consisting of 10 women and five men, achieved an impressive GPA of 3.5 or higher during the 2022-23 academic year. Leading the pack were Molly Kloss ’26 (Crofton, Md./Arundel) with an exceptional 3.964 GPA and Quentin Pastore with a stellar 3.886 GPA.

The C2C All-Academic Team is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional work ethic of student-athletes within the conference. By excelling in academics and athletics, these individuals epitomize the ideals of well-rounded student-athletes, inspiring their peers.

Like this: Like Loading...