Chesapeake Beach, MD – July 14, 2023 – Get ready to satisfy your taste buds at Taste the Beaches 2023, the highly anticipated annual culinary event, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 12 PM to 5 PM. This year, organizers have announced an exciting change—the Chesapeake Beach Economic Development Committee will host the event at a new venue, the beloved Abner’s Crab House.

Prepare to indulge in an array of delectable dishes as Abner’s Crab House, Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, and several other esteemed local restaurants take center stage at the heart of the town. With abundant culinary delights awaiting attendees, this year’s Taste the Beaches is bound to be an extraordinary experience.

In addition to the diverse and mouthwatering food options, the event will offer a range of exciting activities. Visitors can witness live oyster shucking, enjoy captivating musical performances by renowned artist John Luskey and other local favorites, and engage in various children’s activities. The event promises an immersive and entertaining day for the whole family.

One of the most enticing aspects of Taste the Beaches is its accessibility. The event is free to attend, allowing visitors to sample the local flavors without any entry fee. The Town of Chesapeake Beach has generously stepped up as a sponsor, ensuring that attendees can enjoy complimentary samples from local businesses while supplies last.

For those looking to explore beyond the complimentary samples, a wide range of food, drinks, art, and other vendor items will be available for purchase. This allows attendees to take home a piece of the gastronomic experience or support local artisans and vendors.

The relocation of Taste the Beaches to Abner’s Crab House adds a new level of excitement to this beloved event. Known for its delectable seafood offerings and warm ambiance, Abner’s Crab House is an ideal venue to host a celebration of Chesapeake Beach’s culinary scene. The move underscores the committee’s dedication to showcasing the best of the town’s local businesses and reinforcing its position as a culinary destination.

As the event approaches, anticipation is building among residents and visitors alike. Taste the Beaches has become a staple in the Chesapeake Beach community, allowing locals and tourists to unite, celebrate local cuisine, and support the town’s economy.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th, and go to Abner’s Crab House to embark on a culinary adventure. Taste the Beaches 2023 promises an unforgettable experience filled with flavors, music, and the vibrant spirit of Chesapeake Beach.

