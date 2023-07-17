SOLOMONS, MD – July 14, 2023 – Get ready for an evening of captivating music as Jonathan Hutcherson, the talented artist from Wilmore, KY, brings his unique blend of country, bluegrass, and gospel to the stage. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Hutcherson is set to perform before Brett Young on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. The highly-anticipated event will occur at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum.

Significant milestones have marked Hutcherson’s musical journey. In 2021, he released a self-titled EP (Extended Play), quickly gaining popularity and garnering millions of streams. Following this success, Hutcherson released four more songs starting in the Fall of 2022, each capturing the essence of his upbringing and way of life. His debut track, “Blue Collar,” pays tribute to his roots and the hardworking individuals who shaped his perspective. With the release of three subsequent songs, Hutcherson’s music has resonated with fans nationwide. Throughout 2023, he has been touring extensively, opening shows for renowned artists such as Conner Smith, Carly Pearce, and Little Big Town. Additionally, Hutcherson has headlined various clubs, treating fans to his signature sound. As the year progresses, he plans to continue captivating audiences nationwide.

When asked about his music, Hutcherson expressed, “Music is innately human. It moves people. Storytelling is so important to what I do. When you listen to me, I want you to relate and hopefully see yourself in the songs.”

Tickets for the Waterside Music Series featuring Jonathan Hutcherson and Brett Young are now available. Prices range from $39 to $89, with additional fees applicable. Interested attendees can visit the official website of the Calvert Marine Museum to secure their seats.

It’s worth noting that the proceeds from the Waterside Music Series event will contribute to the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. The support of the local community and numerous businesses has made this event possible. The event’s sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express – California MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Roy Rogers, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-A, First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Greenwave, VanDalen Industries, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Organizations interested in becoming sponsors for the event are encouraged to contact Bonnie Barrett, the Director of Development, at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information regarding the Waterside Music Series featuring Jonathan Hutcherson and Brett Young, please visit the official website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website. This promises to be an unforgettable night of music that fans won’t want to miss.

