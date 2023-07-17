Annapolis, Md. – Navy men’s soccer head coach Tim O’Donohue revealed Thursday’s highly anticipated 18-game schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The Midshipmen, aiming to secure their first-ever back-to-back Patriot League championships, are eager to hit the field and showcase their talent.

The fall slate boasts an exciting lineup of matches, with 11 games scheduled to take place in their home state of Maryland, along with a thrilling contest in the nation’s capital. The 103rd season for the Navy’s soccer program kicks off on Thursday, August 24, as they make their way to UNC Asheville for the second-ever meeting between the two schools.

Returning to their home ground, the Midshipmen will enjoy a four-match homestand, beginning with their home opener against VMI at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility on Monday, August 28. The team will face Howard on September 1 and Liberty on September 3 before closing the homestand against Longwood on Friday, September 8. The Mids hope to extend their impressive four-game winning streak over the Lancers.

Taking to the road once again, the Navy will meet George Mason on September 11 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md. This match will mark the Mids’ first appearance at the 4,000-seat stadium. The Patriot League action commences on September 16 when the Navy travels north to face regional rival Loyola. A trip to Marist in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on September 19 will round off their three-game road swing.

On September 23, the Mids will host Bucknell in their first league home match of the season, followed by a rematch of the 2022 Patriot League Championship Game against American on September 27 in Washington, D.C. Navy will then return home for a clash against Lehigh on September 30.

A trip to Baltimore on October 3 awaits the Midshipmen as they take on UMBC in a non-conference encounter. This match kicks off three consecutive games outside of Annapolis, with the Mids facing Boston University on October 7 in a rematch of the 2022 league semifinal. The road trip concludes with the highly anticipated Army-Navy Cup XII on October 13 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., the home of the 2022 MLS Cup finalists, Philadelphia Union.

Navy will return to Glenn Warner on October 21 for Senior Day, hosting Holy Cross, followed by a visit to College Park, Md., on October 24 for their final non-conference match of the regular season against the 2022 Big Ten Champion, Maryland, in their first meeting since 2015.

The regular season draws to a close with a match against Colgate on October 28 in Central New York. The Midshipmen will then face Lafayette, their opponent from the 2022 Patriot League Quarterfinals, in a home game on November 1.

Anticipation is high as the 2023 Patriot League Tournament is scheduled to kick off with the quarterfinals on November 4. The semifinal round will take place on November 7, with the championship game set for November 11.

Coach O’Donohue’s squad boasts an impressive lineup of 20 returning players from last season’s title-winning team. The roster includes the likes of David Jackson, who was named the 2022 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year, and Zach Wagner, the 2022 Patriot League Tournament MVP. With such talent and experience, the Midshipmen are poised to make a strong run for the Patriot League title again.

As the new season approaches, fans and players alike eagerly await the start of what promises to be an exhilarating and highly competitive campaign for Navy men’s soccer.

Like this: Like Loading...