Anne Arundel County, MD – To prioritize the health and well-being of students and adults, Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) and the Anne Arundel Department of Health have once again joined forces this summer to provide vaccination clinics at six schools across the county. These clinics aim to offer various vaccines, including the seventh-grade Meningococcal vaccine (Menquadfi), Tdap vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination clinics will primarily cater to students entering seventh grade in August and are enrolled in AACPS for the 2023-24 school year. For their convenience, the clinics will also administer COVID-19 vaccines, specifically Pfizer, to county residents aged 5 and older, regardless of their enrollment status in AACPS for the upcoming school year. It is important to note that COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are not mandatory for students to attend AACPS schools.

To streamline the process and ensure a smooth experience, parents or guardians must register their children for each required vaccine. The registration can be completed using specific links provided by the organizers. The clinics will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the designated dates.

The vaccination clinics will be held at the following schools on the corresponding dates:

Monday, July 24, 2023: Annapolis Middle School

Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Lothian Elementary School

Monday, July 31, 2023: Freetown Elementary School

Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Southgate Elementary School

Monday, August 7, 2023: Brock Bridge Elementary School

Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Van Bokkelen Elementary School

To ensure the safety of all participants, children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccination site.

For the convenience of residents, registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/vaccines. Furthermore, those seeking information about required vaccinations for school attendance can visit www.aacps.org/schoolvaccines.

In the event that students require immunizations other than those for COVID-19, Meningitis, or Tdap, the Department of Health offers additional clinics at various county health centers. Residents can obtain further information by contacting the Glen Burnie Health Center at 410-222-6633 or the Parole Health Center at 410-222-7247.

These collaborative efforts between AACPS and the Anne Arundel Department of Health ensure that students and residents have access to necessary vaccinations and a safe and healthy environment as they embark on the upcoming school year. By prioritizing the community’s well-being, Anne Arundel County takes significant steps to mitigate the spread of diseases and safeguard the overall health of its residents.

For media inquiries or more information, don’t hesitate to contact the Anne Arundel Department of Health Public Information Office at 410-222-4508 or pio@aacounty.org.

