BOWIE, MD — The Bowie Baysox marked their third consecutive victory on Tuesday, seizing a 3-0 shutout win over the Harrisburg Senators in the opening series match.

Setting the winning tone early, right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie exhibited a notable performance. Despite a one-out walk, Gillispie efficiently maneuvered through the first round. Bowie wasted no time establishing a lead, with Jud Fabian scoring a solo home run against Harrisburg’s Alemao Hernandez in the first half, bringing the score to 1-0. Fabian’s fifth home run in his 20th Double-A match soared an impressive estimated 419 feet, effectively initiating the score tally.

Gillispie, credited with the win (W, 4-3), dominated the field by limiting the Senators to only three base runners. He equaled his season record of six innings, one-hit, shutout rounds. In his recent two appearances, Gillispie has clocked 11 shutout innings, evidencing a strong momentum.

The Baysox expanded their advantage against Hernandez in the bottom of the fifth. Billy Cook began with a leadoff infield single, stretching his hit streak to six games. Jackson Holliday, only in his fourth Double-A match, scored his third multi-hit contest with a double that narrowly missed exiting the field at right-center. Holliday’s second two-bagger advanced Cook to third, followed by Fabian getting hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases with no outs. Consecutive sacrifice flies from Shayne Fontana and Greg Cullen increased the Bowie lead to 3-0. Hernandez, responsible for the loss (L, 2-5), completed the fifth round, allowing three runs on six hits and recording six strikeouts for the night.

The Baysox bullpen maintained a strong hold on the game, with right-hander Nolan Hoffman delivering two shutout innings before Nick Richmond (S, 1) sealed the victory in the ninth inning.

Tuesday’s victory marks the sixth win in the Baysox’s last seven games, improving their season record to 39-46. It also adds to the team’s record, being their seventh shutout win.

Looking ahead, Bowie is set to continue its six-game series against Harrisburg. The next pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium as the Baysox seek to extend their winning streak.

