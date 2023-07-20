Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, Maryland – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has announced plans to carry out routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge, with work scheduled to commence at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 24, weather permitting. The maintenance activities are expected to be completed, and lanes reopened to traffic by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

As part of the overnight work, the MDOT SHA crews will focus on replacing the bridge lighting system and conducting other necessary routine maintenance tasks. To ensure the safety of motorists, a flagging operation will be implemented, resulting in the closure of one of the two lanes while the work is in progress. Portable variable message signs have been strategically placed to guide drivers around the work zone, facilitating a smooth and secure traffic flow.

The maintenance work will be carried out by Covington Machine and Welding, a contractor enlisted by the State Highway Administration. Recognizing that roadwork can cause inconvenience, MDOT SHA emphasizes that these activities are crucial for maintaining a safe and reliable highway system. Consequently, drivers are kindly urged to exercise caution and reduce their speed when passing through the work zone, considering the well-being of fellow motorists and the dedicated crews striving to enhance the quality of our roadways.

The MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge is a vital transportation link connecting Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. Regular maintenance is essential for the longevity and functionality of such infrastructure, ensuring the safety of all those who utilize it. The Maryland Department of Transportation aims to ensure optimal conditions for drivers and passengers alike by replacing the bridge lighting system and conducting routine upkeep.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly, considering the scheduled maintenance and potential lane closures on the MD 4 Bridge during the overnight hours of July 24. By remaining vigilant and following the guidance of the flagging operation, drivers can contribute to the efficient completion of the maintenance work while ensuring the safety of themselves and others.

