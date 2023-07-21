La Plata, MD – Keishon Javontae Thompson, 21, was sentenced on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to life plus 15 years and two days in prison by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West. Thompson was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in killing J’Shaun Wallace and related weapon charges.

The tragic incident occurred on December 6, 2020, in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive, Waldorf, where officers responded to reports of a shooting. J’Shaun Wallace, the victim, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. UPDATE: Eighteen Year Old Charged In The Murder Of J’Shaun Wallace

During the investigation, crucial evidence was discovered in text message exchanges between Thompson and Wallace, indicating a prior arrangement for the sale of shoes. Surveillance footage captured the events leading up to the murder, with Thompson luring Wallace to the back of a building. Wallace handed shoe insoles to Thompson, who drew a handgun from his waistband and shot Wallace in the chest. Despite a subsequent attempt to shoot again, Thompson was unsuccessful. Notably, Wallace did not show any aggression towards Thompson and was unarmed at the time of the incident.

Thompson fled the scene before the arrival of police officers. However, a search and seizure warrant conducted at Thompson’s residence led to the discovery of clothing consistent with what he wore in the surveillance footage. Upon arrest, Thompson admitted guilt to detectives investigating the crime.

During the trial, Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse expressed his dismay, calling the murder “the most senseless” he had ever witnessed, emphasizing Thompson’s lack of accountability. As a result, he urged Judge West to impose a life-plus sentence on Thompson.

Before delivering the sentence, Judge West acknowledged the rarity of the extreme level of senselessness and violence displayed in the case. He expressed astonishment at the sense of betrayal involved, stating he had never seen anything like it before.

Thompson’s sentencing consists of multiple counts, which will be served consecutively. The charges and corresponding prison terms are as follows:

First-Degree Murder: Life in Prison

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence: 13 years in prison (consecutive)

Possession of a Regulated Firearm Being Under 21: 1 year and one day in prison (consecutive)

Loaded Handgun on Person: 1 year and 1 day in prison (consecutive)

It was revealed that Thompson and Wallace were familiar with each other before the deadly encounter. J’Shaun Wallace was only 19 years old at the time of his murder, making the tragedy even more heart-wrenching for his family and loved ones.

The sentencing of Thompson marks the end of a lengthy legal process, providing a sense of closure for the victim’s family. However, the pain of losing a loved one in such a senseless act of violence will undoubtedly persist.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of violence on communities and families. As the judicial system delivers justice, it also calls for reflection on the underlying causes of such tragedies and the importance of addressing them proactively to prevent further loss of life.

