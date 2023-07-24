Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds is set to host a spectacular event that promises the whole family fun, excitement, and breathtaking sights. The highly anticipated Balloon Glow & Laser Show is scheduled for August 26th and 27th, 2023. The event, featuring incredible hot air balloons, thrilling rides, live music, and more, is expected to draw crowds from all over the region.

The Balloon Glow & Laser Show, a two-day extravaganza, will be a perfect outing for families seeking wholesome entertainment. The organizers are thrilled to present a diverse range of activities that cater to visitors of all ages.

One of the event’s major highlights is the chance to witness awe-inspiring hot air balloons up close and personal. As part of the festival, attendees can check off a bucket list item by taking a ride on an actual hot air balloon. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for purchase during the event, giving participants a chance to soar above the fairgrounds for an unforgettable aerial view. The rides will be offered at a reasonable price of $25 per person, though availability will be subject to weather conditions and supplies.

The Balloon Glow & Laser Show evenings will be illuminated by a mesmerizing display of hot air balloons glowing in unison. The Grand Finale each night, commencing at approximately 9 pm, will feature a captivating laser show, complementing the balloon glow with stunning visual effects.

In addition to the captivating balloon displays, attendees can look forward to various family-friendly activities. The Kids Zone will be a hit among the young, offering various games and rides, including trains, bounce houses, and rock climbing. Furthermore, live music from various artists will keep visitors entertained throughout the event.

Shopaholics will have plenty to explore at the Craft & Retail Vendor Booths, where an assortment of cool and interesting items will be available. Conversely, foodies can indulge in many mouthwatering festival-style delicacies from various food vendors.

As the event organizers prepare for an influx of visitors, they advise eager attendees to secure their tickets early. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Interested individuals can purchase tickets through the official event website at https://www.freshtix.com/events/annearundel.

Volunteering opportunities are available for those looking to contribute to the event’s success. Volunteers will have the unique chance to work alongside balloon pilots, assisting them with balloon setup and preparations.

The event organizers have also arranged convenient parking at the fairgrounds, with free onsite parking available. VIP parking and handicapped parking options will also be provided. However, attendees are reminded that coolers will not be allowed on the premises for security and safety reasons.

To ensure a smooth and safe experience, balloon inflation occurs only when wind conditions are deemed favorable and safe. Visitors are urged to listen to announcements during the event to stay informed about balloon-related activities.

As the Balloon Glow & Laser Show draws near, excitement builds within the community. Families, thrill-seekers, and hot-air balloon enthusiasts eagerly await the two-day extravaganza at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. So mark your calendars and prepare for a weekend of unforgettable moments and family fun!

