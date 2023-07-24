BRYANTOWN, MD – Tragedy struck on Saturday evening, July 22, 2023, as a serious motor vehicle collision claimed the life of a young motorcyclist. Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack swiftly responded to the scene on Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) near Huckleberry Drive following reports of the devastating accident involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The collision investigation is underway, led by Trooper First Class M. Posch, an Advanced Collision Investigator (ACI) from the MSP Leonardtown Barrack.

The preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the accident involved a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 79-year-old Judith Chastain, a resident of Waldorf, MD, and a 2023 Yamaha YZF600, ridden by 25-year-old Jose Emmanuel Jimenez from Great Mills, MD. According to the initial assessment by Troopers, the tragic sequence of events unfolded when Ms. Chastain attempted to make a left turn from southbound Maryland Route 5 onto Huckleberry Drive.

In the same fateful moment, Mr. Jimenez was heading northbound on Maryland Route 5, approaching the intersection at Huckleberry Drive. Tragically, Ms. Chastain failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and proceeded with her left turn, causing the Ford to enter the path of the Yamaha. The result was a catastrophic collision between the two vehicles, leading to Mr. Jimenez being forcibly ejected from his motorcycle.

First responders and medical personnel arrived promptly at the scene. Despite their best efforts, they could not save Mr. Jimenez’s life, as his injuries were too severe and incompatible with survival. He was pronounced deceased at the accident site. The loss of such a young life has left the community of Great Mills in mourning.

As authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, driver error appears to be a significant contributing factor in the collision. Trooper Posch and the Maryland State Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

