Waldorf, MD, July 21, 2023 – The Charles County community recently joined at Cedar Hill Farm in Waldorf on July 18 for a momentous event. Following its acquisition of Hospice of Charles County in October 2020, Hospice of the Chesapeake provided a comprehensive update on its progress. Hosted by Mac Middleton, former State Senator from Charles County, the event was a platform for the organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Brady, to share details on their enhanced ability to care for patients at the end of life. From left are Liz and Chris Wooters, Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady, LaPlata Mayor Jeannine James, Art Payton, Andy Anderson, Susanne Payton, Vera Wheeler, former State Senator Mac Middleton, State Senator Michael Jackson and Bud Humbert. Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake / Susan Lawrence From left, former State Senator Mac Middleton, and Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady. Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake / Susan Lawrence From left, Charles County Board of Commissioners President Reuben B. Collins II, LaPlata Mayor Jeannine James; State Senator Michael Jackson; former State Senator Mac Middleton, and Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady. Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake / Susan Lawrence

The gathering was informative and filled with fellowship and refreshments, setting the stage for the announcement of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s achievements since the acquisition. With its focus on compassionate end-of-life care, the nonprofit has made significant strides that have garnered widespread appreciation from the community.

One of the most impressive accomplishments to emerge from the acquisition is the remarkable increase in the number of Charles County residents receiving care. The organization reported a staggering 145 percent rise in the number of patients it serves, indicating its commitment to expanding its reach and fulfilling the community’s needs.

Moreover, Hospice of the Chesapeake has been diligent in improving its facilities. Substantial renovations have been made to the center on Davis Road in Waldorf, creating a more comfortable and supportive environment for patients and their families. The upgraded facilities have been met with positive feedback from both patients and staff, making it clear that the organization’s dedication to providing top-notch care is also reflected in its physical spaces.

Furthermore, the nonprofit has forged valuable partnerships with local healthcare providers. Collaborating with other medical professionals allows Hospice of the Chesapeake to streamline its services and ensure that patients receive comprehensive and holistic care. This integration of care has contributed significantly to the organization’s ability to deliver personalized and effective end-of-life services.

In addition to enhancing existing facilities and services, Hospice of the Chesapeake has taken a major step forward by opening the Hussman Supportive Care Center. This center has become a beacon of hope for patients and families seeking specialized care during challenging times. Its establishment represents the organization’s commitment to innovation and its determination to cater to the unique needs of every individual in their care.

The achievements of Hospice of the Chesapeake since its acquisition of Hospice of Charles County are a testament to its dedication to the community. Mike Brady, President, and CEO, thanked the Charles County community for their support and trust in the organization’s mission.

The event’s host, Mac Middleton, also spoke about the significance of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s work.

As the sun set on the event at Cedar Hill Farm, there was a palpable sense of optimism and hope in the air. The progress made by Hospice of the Chesapeake since its acquisition of Hospice of Charles County has touched the lives of many. With their continued dedication, the organization will make an even more profound impact on the community in the coming years. The evening at the farm they were served as a heartwarming reminder that incredible things can be achieved when a community unites behind a shared purpose.

