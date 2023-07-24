ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy women’s lacrosse program is celebrating the return of Gabby Capuzzi Solomon to their coaching staff. Navy’s head coach, Cindy Timchal, officially announced the addition of Capuzzi Solomon, who served as an assistant coach at the academy for six successful seasons from 2015 to 2020. After spending the last three years at her alma mater, Ohio State, Capuzzi Solomon is excited to return to Annapolis.

“It is a true honor to return to the United States Naval Academy and the Navy women’s lacrosse program,” expressed Capuzzi Solomon, clearly enthusiastic about her new role. “Thank you to Mr. [Chet] Gladchuk and Cindy Timchal for providing me this amazing opportunity.”

Capuzzi Solomon’s previous tenure at Navy left a profound impact, and she looks forward to building new relationships with the current team while reconnecting with Navy women’s lacrosse alumni and family. Her return to the academy comes as a significant addition to the coaching staff.

As an associate head coach, Capuzzi Solomon will bring her deep understanding of the game, her ability to motivate players, and her commitment to fostering a positive team culture. Coach Timchal praises her strategic vision and believes that with Capuzzi Solomon’s support and leadership, the program is poised for continued success, aiming for NCAA Championship-level performance.

A Second-Team All-American during her playing days with the Buckeyes, Capuzzi Solomon showcased her talent on the field, leading the team in various categories. She holds several records, including being the program’s leader in draw controls. After playing, Capuzzi Solomon seamlessly transitioned into coaching, contributing significantly to Ohio State’s success.

During her six seasons at Navy, the Midshipmen achieved remarkable results, winning 80 games and making history as the first Service Academy team from a women’s sport to reach the NCAA Final Four in 2017. They secured Patriot League titles in 2017 and 2018 and consistently performed at a high level under Capuzzi Solomon’s guidance.

With her coaching expertise, Navy student-athletes earned numerous accolades, including Tewaaraton Award Nominations, All-America selections, All-Region honors, and Patriot League Midfielder of the Year awards. Capuzzi Solomon’s impact on the team was evident, improving their defensive prowess and setting records in various statistical categories.

Capuzzi Solomon’s time at Ohio State as the associate head coach was also noteworthy, as she played an instrumental role in the team’s performances. The Buckeyes achieved impressive results on and off the field, with players earning All-Midwest Region honors and All-Big Ten accolades and excelling academically.

Gabby Capuzzi Solomon’s academic achievements are equally impressive. After completing her bachelor’s degree at Ohio State, she pursued a master’s in sports administration and leadership from Duquesne University. She continued her academic pursuits with a graduate certificate in public management from Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Besides her professional life, Capuzzi Solomon’s personal life includes her husband, Greg Solomon, a catcher for the Ohio State baseball team, and their son, Santino.

As she rejoins the Navy women’s lacrosse coaching staff, Gabby Capuzzi Solomon brings a wealth of experience, a strong commitment to success, and a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the field. Navy’s lacrosse program can look forward to continued growth and excellence under her guidance.

