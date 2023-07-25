Charles Robert Smith, age 43, of Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland – A 43-year-old man from Annapolis, Maryland, Charles Robert Smith, has been indicted by an Anne Arundel County Grand Jury on Friday, July 21, 2023, on 42-counts, which include three counts of First-Degree Murder and Hate Crimes related to a mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of three men, including a father and son, last month in Annapolis. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County made the announcement.

The indictment specifically charges Smith with three counts of First-Degree Murder and Race/Religious Crime Resulting in Death. Additionally, he faces six counts each of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder, as well as charges of First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault. These charges pertain to six other injured victims who survived the shooting. Smith is also accused of committing nine counts of Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence during the incident.

The tragic shooting occurred at Smith’s residence in Annapolis on June 11, 2023, and claimed the lives of Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, age 27, Christian Marlon Segovia, age 24, and Nicolas Mireles, age 55. Additionally, three other individuals sustained gunshot injuries, and three more victims were allegedly assaulted during the incident, although they were left uninjured.

Among the survivors are Rosalina Segovia, age 29, Paul Melvin Johnson III, age 28, Enner Joel Cananles-Hernandez, age 26, Judith Abundez, age 26, Harcinia Ruiz, age 58, and Mario Ayala Rodriguez, age 29.

In this case, the prosecution will be led by State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, with the assistance of Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt. In expressing gratitude, the State’s Attorney acknowledged the Annapolis Police Department, the FBI, and other Federal agencies for their tireless work on the investigation and unwavering support, leading to the indictment and subsequent trial.

It is essential to note that an indictment does not imply guilt. The presumption of innocence prevails until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt during subsequent criminal proceedings. As of now, Smith remains incarcerated without bond.

The Annapolis Police Department continues its comprehensive interviews and investigation into this tragic event. Anyone with information pertinent to the case is urged to contact police Detective Larry DeLeonibus at 410-260-3439 or lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov. Alternatively, individuals can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

As this case unfolds, the community and authorities are left grappling with the devastating impact of the mass shooting. The judicial process will proceed as investigators and prosecutors work to bring justice to the victims and their families. The tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of addressing the underlying issues related to gun violence and hate crimes.

