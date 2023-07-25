Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced the release of more than $100 million in grant funds for 15 counties to improve and restore parks and recreation facilities that will help conserve lands and promote outdoor activities across the state.

“Through the preservation of our natural resources and promotion of outdoor recreation, we are also ensuring that Marylanders will enjoy public spaces for generations to come,” Moore said in a written statement.

The grant amounts range, depending on county and the park project. The highest amount will go to Wicomico County at $482,311 for improvements to basketball and tennis courts across several parks in the county and to add additional playground equipment at Adkins Mill Park. On the lower end, Allegany County will receive $28,800 for park improvements at Mt. Pleasant Park in Frostburg.

Other projects receiving funding include expanding a current skate park and creating a new park in Montgomery County, setting up a walking trail in Dorchester County, and placing splash pads in parks located in Charles and Garrett counties, along with other park restoration and improvement projects across the state.

The National Park and Recreation Association says that supporting parks can promote healthy activities, such as biking, hiking, and walking. In addition, exposure to greenery and nature may encourage mental health and reduce stress, the NPRA claims.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said in a written statement that the program helps ensure that “all Marylanders have access to healthy outdoor recreation and green space.”

The grants come from a couple state programs out of the Department of Natural Resources aiming to improve access to parks.

The Program Open Space local grant program provides $89.2 million to Maryland counties as well as Baltimore City to develop land for recreational uses. Another program managed by the state allots an additional $10 million directly to the city of Baltimore.

The state’s Community Parks and Playground grant funds another $2.5 million to improve and rehabilitate existing parks.

The Monday press release notes that the Department of Natural Resources is currently accepting grant proposals for other park projects to be included in the 2025 state budget.

Here are the parks receiving grant funds announced Monday:

Allegany County: $28,800

City of Frostburg

Mt. Pleasant Park Improvements

Caroline County: $196,057

Town of Goldsboro

Railroad Park rehabilitation and construction

Carroll County: $86,450

Town of Union Bridge

Union Bridge Community Center playground improvements

Cecil County: $141,716

Town of North East

North East Community Park expansion and improvement

Charles County: $300,000

Town of Indian Head

Village Green Park splash pad

Dorchester County: $240,217

Town of East New Market

Friendship Park playground

Town of Hurlock

Prospect Heights Park Improvement

Town of Hurlock

Railroad Avenue walking trail

Frederick County: $291,092

Town of Thurmont

Eyler Road Park playground replacement

Garrett County: $88,000

Town of Grantsville

Town Park splash pad

Town of Kitzmiller

Botanical Garden Park restroom restoration

Harford County: $150,000

City of Havre de Grace

Community Pickleball Courts design and construction

Montgomery County: $376,471

Town of Garrett Park

Yeandle Park creation

Town of Poolesville

Dillingham Skatepark Expansion

Prince George’s County: $113,270

Town of Capitol Heights

Town Hall Children’s Park splash pad fountain

Somerset County: $98,880

Town of Princess Anne

Manokin Park improvements

Talbot County: $100,000

Town of St. Michaels

Perry Cabin Park fencing project

Wicomico County: $482,311

City of Fruitland

Fruitland Recreational Park Courts

Town of Pittsville

Pittsville Town Park playground, third phase

Worcester County: $62,644

Town of Snow Hill

Sturgis and Byrd Park improvements

Editor’s note: DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz is no relation to Josh Kurtz of Maryland Matters.

