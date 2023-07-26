In a significant joint effort, the Calvert County Board of Education and the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will convene for a crucial meeting on July 31, 2023, at 6 p.m., to delve into the possibility of conducting a performance audit of the School System. The meeting’s primary focus will be establishing a consensus between the two boards regarding the audit’s scope and determining the allocation of funds to commission a vendor for the comprehensive evaluation.

Per the Maryland Annotated Code, Education Article, §5-110(a), a “performance audit” entails thoroughly evaluating an entity’s or program’s practices to ascertain its operational efficiency and economic viability. Additionally, it examines whether corrective actions are necessary to enhance overall performance. The decision to pursue such an audit marks a crucial step towards ensuring accountability and effectiveness within the Calvert County School System.

The Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, has been designated as the venue for this critical joint meeting. In a bid to ensure transparency and accessibility, the event will be made available to the public through both in-person attendance and live streaming. Those who prefer to participate remotely can access the live stream via the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners’ Live on Demand Link on their official website.

The proposed performance audit comes at a pivotal juncture for the Calvert County School System, which has been grappling with several challenges and changes in recent years. By conducting a comprehensive evaluation, the authorities aim to understand the School System’s functioning better and identify areas requiring improvement or realignment.

Various stakeholders have expressed their views on the significance of this audit and its potential impact on the educational landscape in Calvert County.

With taxpayer funds at stake, the joint meeting aims to achieve unanimity between the Calvert County Board of Education and the Board of County Commissioners on the scope of the audit. The financial aspect of commissioning a vendor to conduct the evaluation is also paramount and requires thoughtful consideration.

As the meeting date approaches, both boards have actively engaged with the community to encourage participation and gather valuable insights. They have made efforts to disseminate information through various channels, including official websites, social media platforms, and local newspapers.

The forthcoming joint meeting between the Calvert County Board of Education and the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners represents a pivotal moment in the county’s educational landscape. The potential performance audit of the School System holds the promise of enhanced accountability, efficiency, and overall improvement. As stakeholders gather to deliberate on the audit’s scope and financial implications, the outcomes of this meeting are bound to shape the future of education in Calvert County.

