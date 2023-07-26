ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD – In a tragic incident on July 25, 2023, at approximately 9:23 AM, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident report at Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road. The collision involved a 2003 Chrysler 300, operated by Jeffrey Glenn Burch, aged 51, from Lexington Park, and a 2004 International Box Truck, operated by Carlos Alberto Lebron Morales, aged 35, also from Lexington Park.

According to the investigation, the Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when it unexpectedly drifted into the northbound lane, leading to a devastating head-on collision with the International Box Truck.

As a result of the collision, Jeffrey Glenn Burch sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately rushed to Washington Hospital Center for medical attention. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed yet.

Authorities have indicated that one of the contributing factors to the accident appears to be the failure to obey traffic control devices. However, the investigation is ongoing, and the role of speed or impairment in the incident has not been confirmed.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from anyone who might have witnessed the collision or observed events leading up to it. Officials are urging potential witnesses to come forward and provide their statements to aid in the investigation.

