La Plata, MD – July 27, 2023 – The Board of Education of Charles County is currently searching for qualified applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board resulting from the resignation of a representative for Commissioner District 1. The successful applicant will serve a four-year term through December 2026.

The application period is open until August 31, 2023, when interested individuals can submit their applications for consideration.

To be eligible for the position, applicants must meet several key criteria. Firstly, they must be residents and registered voters in Charles County for at least three years. Preference will be given to candidates who have been residents of Commissioner District 1 for the same duration. Additionally, applicants must be at least 21 years old and not employed by or under the direction of the Board of Education of Charles County or the Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). District 1 residency and voter status will be verified before the Board considers the applications. Furthermore, all candidates must pass a standard Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) background check, a prerequisite for all CCPS employees.

Prospective candidates should know the time commitments associated with the Board position. Meetings are held on the 2nd Tuesday of every month, commencing at noon and often extending until after 7 p.m. Additionally, monthly work sessions are scheduled for the 4th Monday of each month, starting as early as 4:30 p.m.

To apply for the vacant position, interested individuals must submit the following documents:

A one-page cover letter A one-page resume A completed Financial Disclosure Statement

These documents should be submitted electronically, via mail, or in-person to Ms. Kessandra Stubblefield at Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, 5980 Radio Station Rd, La Plata, MD 20646. The deadline for receiving these documents is August 31, 2023.

Qualified applicants will then undergo interviews conducted by the Board. These interviews will be public and are tentatively scheduled for September. The candidates will receive the interview questions at least two weeks before the interview date.

The Board emphasizes its commitment to selecting candidates solely based on their qualifications and abilities, irrespective of sex, race, age, religion, ancestry or national origin, color, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.

For any inquiries regarding the application process, interested parties may contact Ms. Kessandra Stubblefield via email at kstubblefield@ccboe.com.

Serving on the Board of Education presents a chance for individuals to contribute to improving education in Charles County. As the application deadline approaches, potential candidates are urged to review the requirements carefully and ensure they can fulfill the responsibilities associated with the position. The Board looks forward to selecting a qualified and dedicated individual who will play a vital role in shaping the future of education in the county.

