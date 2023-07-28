BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Bowie Baysox experienced a heartbreaking turn of events on Thursday night, relinquishing their lead late to the Somerset Patriots and ultimately falling 4-3 in an intense ten-inning showdown. Bowie had maintained a two-run advantage in the ninth inning, but Kade Strowd’s inability to secure a save opportunity early in the frame spelled disaster for the team. The Baysox offense struggled to find its rhythm, managing just one hit after the fourth inning, contributing to their defeat.

Bowie had several opportunities that went unnoticed throughout the game, leaving two runners stranded on base in both the first and third innings. On the other hand, Somerset capitalized on their chances, using three singles to grab an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Baysox turned the tide in the second inning, as Tim Susnara’s powerful home run, his first of the season, sent two runners home and pushed Bowie ahead. Shayne Fontana extended their lead with an infield single in the fourth inning, securing Bowie’s third game run.

Somerset’s formidable pitching staff, led by Edgar Barclay, Danny Watson, and Jesus Liranzo, showcased their dominance, holding the Baysox to just one hit over the final six innings and striking out an impressive 12 batters. Liranzo (W, 1-0) proved instrumental in Somerset’s victory, allowing only one baserunner in his two innings on the mound while striking out four.

Bowie’s starting pitcher, Alex Pham, delivered a strong performance, bouncing back from a shortened start the previous week. Despite conceding an early RBI single to Jasson Dominguez, Pham demonstrated resilience by retiring 13 consecutive batters and completing five innings on 81 pitches.

The Bowie bullpen was under constant pressure throughout the evening. Tyler Burch stepped up to the plate and stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning, leaving a runner stranded at second in the seventh. Kade Strowd faced his own challenges in the eighth inning, as he managed to leave two runners in scoring position but ultimately faltered in securing the win for Bowie in the ninth. After issuing a four-pitch walk to start the inning, Strowd surrendered a game-tying home run to Josh Breaux. Another walk led to Strowd’s exit from the game, with Keagan Gillies taking over and successfully navigating the team into extra innings while keeping the winning run at bay.

In the tenth inning, the Baysox struggled to break the offensive silence, failing to advance their free baserunner beyond second base. Gillies (L, 0-1) delivered a popout in the bottom of the tenth but couldn’t prevent Mickey Gasper’s RBI single, ultimately securing Somerset’s win.

With this loss, the Bowie Baysox’s record dropped to 44-49, marking their first walk-off defeat since May and their fourth of the season. The team aims to even the odds in the six-game series on Friday, with Connor Gillispie set to take the mound in what promises to be an exciting matchup, with a scheduled first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

