In an update on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Board of County Commissioners in Charles County was briefed on the state of public health and the economic outlook.

Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County Department of Health Officer, presented data on immunizations, childhood and infant health, and free adult community programs. One notable proposal discussed was the “Healthy Kids Meal” initiative, aimed at tackling obesity among high school students. The county is also looking to follow the footsteps of Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties by requiring restaurants with kids’ menus to offer healthier options.

State Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Esq., presented the state’s economic situation, emphasizing the importance of equitable and resilient communities. The Comptroller’s Office is focused on investments in the workforce, fostering positive impacts on Maryland families, and ensuring long-term economic growth.

During the briefings, Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell proposed a property tax credit for disabled law enforcement officers, rescue workers, and public safety officers. Commissioners requested further details on fiscal implications and revenue sources to support this credit. Commissioner Bowling shared information on solar energy tax incentives, and discussions were held on implementing a local tax incentive for Charles County residents.

Other briefings included potential new VanGO routes, updates on local legislative proposals, and a briefing on the Heirs’ Property & Maryland Partition of Property Act, aimed at preserving family wealth and legacies.

During the work sessions, the Commissioners reviewed proposals on zoning text amendments and local legislative proposals. Public hearings were held on various topics, including a Community Development Block Grant Program Performance, revisions to purchasing procedures, and a zoning map amendment for the Bragg Property.

Budget amendments and transfers to fund various projects and departments were among the approval items. The Commissioners also issued letters of support for legislation and grant applications related to local projects.

The Commissioners also took action on appointments to boards and committees, such as the Animal Matters Hearing Board and the Resilience Authority of Charles County.

Several proclamations were issued during the session, including one for National Black Business Month and National Immunization Month in August 2023.

A link was provided for those interested in viewing the meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session. The next Commissioners Session is scheduled for September 12-13, 2023. Citizens with special needs were reminded to use the Maryland Relay Service for assistance.

The Board of County Commissioners in Charles County has been actively addressing public health, economic growth, and community development. With a focus on data-driven initiatives and collaborations with community organizations, the county aims to foster a healthier and more prosperous environment for its residents.

