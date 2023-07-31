PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 28, 2023 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has officially appointed John A. “JR” Cosgrove Jr. as the new Calvert County Department of Public Works director. With over 22 years of experience in engineering, project management, and budget oversight, Cosgrove brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his new role.

As the director of the Department of Public Works, Cosgrove’s responsibilities will encompass a wide range of critical services, including Water and Sewer, Solid Waste and Recycling, Highway Maintenance, General Services, Capital Projects, Project Management and Inspections, Fleet Maintenance, Mosquito Control, Real Property Management, and mailroom operations. The department is crucial in providing the county with technical engineering, construction management, maintenance, and operations services.

In light of this appointment, BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance praised Cosgrove’s contributions to Calvert County, stating, “It is a pleasure to announce this appointment and recognize the hard work and dedication JR has provided to Calvert County. JR has distinguished himself through his hard work and critical thinking and has honorably served Calvert County and our citizens. I look forward to many years of collaboration as we continue to work for the best interest of Calvert County and our residents.”

County Administrator Mark Willis also commended Cosgrove, highlighting his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to serving the community: “During his time with Calvert County Government, JR has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, dedication, and a commitment to serving our community. His experience has proven invaluable in tackling various challenges and driving effective solutions. We have full confidence in his ability to lead Public Works excellently and continue enhancing the county’s infrastructure.”

Cosgrove’s qualifications are equally impressive, as he holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Maryland and became a Maryland Professional Engineer in 2006. His journey with Calvert County Government began as the Public Works division chief of capital projects before advancing to deputy director in 2020. Since January 2023, Cosgrove has been serving as the acting director of Public Works, showcasing his ability to handle the role’s responsibilities.

Before joining Calvert County Government in 2018, Cosgrove honed his professional skills while working for a private engineering firm. With 18 years of experience in completing commercial and residential design plans, executing project bids, and coordinating cross-departmental projects between engineering and survey teams, Cosgrove has consistently proven his expertise.

Furthermore, Cosgrove’s connection to the community runs deep. As a seventh-generation farmer in Calvert County, he owns and operates a farm in St. Leonard with his wife. His family’s roots in the county date back to the late 1600s, and he actively participates in various agricultural volunteer organizations, demonstrating his commitment to the community’s welfare.

With the appointment of John A. “JR” Cosgrove Jr. as the director of the Department of Public Works, Calvert County can look forward to continued growth and improvement in its infrastructure and services. Cosgrove’s dedication, leadership, and wealth of experience make him a valuable asset to the county, ensuring a bright future for the community and its residents.

