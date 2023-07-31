PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 28, 2023 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has selected Eryn Lowe as the new director of Calvert County Communications & Media Relations (CMR). With over 15 years of professional experience in communications, Lowe brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Lowe’s impressive background encompasses various aspects of communications, including public relations, strategic communications, marketing, web design, and business development. As the director of CMR, her primary responsibility will be to oversee the department’s daily operations, activities, and services, ensuring efficient and coherent internal and external communications. She will be actively involved in planning, developing, and executing integrated county communications strategies and policies, establishing organizational goals and objectives, managing strategic and crisis communications, media relations, advertising, public information, social media, video, and graphic services, print design and production, as well as conducting statistical research and reporting.

BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance expressed his confidence in Lowe, stating, “In her time with Calvert County Government, Eryn has routinely proven her commitment and dedication to keeping citizens and employees informed. We are confident she will continue to excel in her role, and we recognize her open-minded leadership skills and collaborative approach, leading her team by example. The BOCC is confident her experience will continue to serve CMR and the residents of Calvert County well for years to come.”

County Administrator Mark Willis also praised Lowe’s contributions: “Throughout her tenure, Eryn fostered an effective communication strategy that positively impacted our community. I look forward to watching her leadership and expertise continue to enhance our communication efforts and keep our residents well-informed about the county’s initiatives and services.”

Lowe’s academic background is equally impressive, with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She is an active member of the Public Relations Society of America and the National Association of Counties. Lowe initially joined Calvert County Government in October 2018 as a communications program specialist and was promoted to deputy director of CMR in 2020.

Before joining Calvert County Government, Lowe honed her communications skills while serving the credit union industry for 11 years. During this time, she oversaw design concepts, performed analytical analysis, managed all marketing materials, and implemented product development programs for new and existing markets. Her responsibilities extended to working directly with the Board of Directors and shareholders to oversee branch operations and business development, aiming to increase the share of the wallet and exceed targeted revenues.

With Eryn Lowe’s extensive experience and demonstrated commitment to effective communications, Calvert County can look forward to enhanced public engagement and well-informed residents. The BOCC’s decision to appoint Lowe as the director of CMR signifies their trust in her ability to lead the department successfully and further strengthen the county’s communication efforts. As she assumes her new role, citizens can anticipate transparent and comprehensive communications informing them about important county matters.

Like this: Like Loading...