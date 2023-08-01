Prince Frederick, MD – July 31, 2023 – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is inviting citizens to participate in the month-long Clear the Shelters adoption event, starting from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 31. During this campaign, the shelter will be waiving adoption fees for adoptable animals, thanks to the joint efforts of Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and the Board of County Commissioners. Regular adoption procedures will remain in place throughout the event.

Clear the Shelters is an annual nationwide pet adoption campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has found new homes for over half a million pets. Last year, the campaign set a new record, with more than 161,000 adoptions nationwide. Credit: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Credit: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Credit: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Credit: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Credit: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, is participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign. The shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, will open its doors for potential adopters from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment, interested individuals can call 410-535-7387.

As part of the adoption drive, animals of all ages, including dogs, cats, rabbits, roosters, pigs, and more, will be available. To learn more about the adoption process and available animals, individuals can visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is always grateful for donations to support its furry residents. They need blankets, toys, dry and canned food, carriers, and more. Interested donors can visit the shelter’s wish list for a comprehensive list of required items. Moreover, for monetary contributions, citizens can reach out to the nonprofit organization Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter at 301-399-0107 or visit www.follkas.org.

The shelter acknowledges the valuable contribution of volunteers in enhancing the lives of the animals in their care and assisting in their journey to finding their forever homes. Individuals interested in becoming a volunteer can find more information at CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/3189/Volunteer.

For those seeking to stay updated and connect with the shelter community, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter maintains an active presence on Facebook. Interested individuals can visit www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter for the latest news and information.

As the Clear the Shelters adoption event kicks off, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter hopes to facilitate numerous successful adoptions, providing loving homes for its animals and bringing joy to pets and their new families. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in an animal’s life and bring home a new furry friend! Visit the shelter during August and participate in this heartwarming campaign.

Editors Note: Images were taken from the shelter’s Facebook page, and some animals may have already been adopted.

Like this: Like Loading...