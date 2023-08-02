To conduct necessary maintenance, NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field will temporarily close their gates on Friday, Aug. 4. The closures will affect Pax River Gate 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Webster Front Gate from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Both facilities offer various services and amenities to their personnel and the public. Routine maintenance is an essential aspect of their operation to ensure their continued efficiency and safety.

During the scheduled maintenance, Pax River Gate 1 and Webster Front Gate will be inaccessible to incoming and outgoing traffic. However, motorists and personnel can access both facilities through alternative entry points. Pax River’s Gate 2 and Webster Field’s Back Gate will remain open to facilitate smooth traffic flow during maintenance.

