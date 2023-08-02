ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy’s baseball program is gearing up for a new chapter with the appointment of Courtney Caswell as its Director of Operations. Chuck Ristano, the head coach of Navy baseball, announced on Friday, expressing his enthusiasm for having Caswell on board.

Ristano was praised for the new addition to the team, stating, “I am elated to have Courtney join us here at the Naval Academy. Throughout her career, Courtney has demonstrated a tireless work ethic and an unmatched ability to get things done. She is selfless and detail-oriented and has worn many hats during her time at Florida State, positively impacting every facet of its baseball program. She also has learned under some of the best people in college baseball.”

Caswell, a Florida State product, has an impressive track record in baseball. During her time at Florida State, she served as the recruiting and quality control analyst for the 2023 campaign, where she worked alongside Ristano during his tenure as the pitching coach. In this capacity, Caswell played a crucial role in recruiting compliance, video technology, quality control, and player development while overseeing MLB Draft analysis.

But that’s not all. Before her stint as an analyst, Caswell also contributed to the Seminoles’ baseball program as an alumni relations and fundraising assistant for three seasons. Before that, she served as the Florida State Bat Girls spirit squad president during her undergraduate years.

Ristano’s confidence in Caswell’s capabilities was evident when he described her visit to the Academy, saying, “As soon as Courtney visited us at the Academy, I could tell she was meant for the challenge of continuing to help build our program, while every person she met during her visit raved about her. She has the rare combination of commanding respect and being incredibly likable at the same time. It does not take very long upon meeting Courtney to realize that she is a very special person, and her presence as a part of our team and community will make us better from day one.”

This opportunity means a great deal for Caswell, and she expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m beyond grateful to Coach Ristano and the NAAA staff for this wonderful opportunity. It is a privilege to be a part of the Academy’s mission and to support the Brigade. I’m looking forward to helping continue the culture of excellence the Naval Academy and its baseball program produce. Go Navy, Beat Army!”

A native of Tallahassee, Florida, Caswell holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication/media studies and sport management from Florida State, which she earned in 2019. She furthered her education and obtained a master’s in sport management from FSU in 2021.

With Caswell’s wealth of experience and passion for baseball, the Navy’s baseball program is poised to make significant strides in the upcoming seasons. Her arrival is expected to enhance the team’s operations and contribute to developing young talent within the Naval Academy’s baseball ranks.

As the Naval Academy prepares to welcome Caswell into its fold, the entire baseball community is eager to witness the positive impact she will undoubtedly make on the program. Her unique combination of skills and dedication will propel Navy baseball to new heights, and the players, coaches, and fans alike are thrilled to have her on board.

Like this: Like Loading...