Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2023-2024 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.

Elementary Schools

  • C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 25.
  • Berry, meet the teacher, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Billingsley:
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Dr. James Craik, meet and greet, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • William A. Diggs:
    • Back to School Kick Off Block Party and Greet your Seat event, 12 to 4 p.m., Aug. 23.
    • Greet your seat for students in kindergarten through Grade 2, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Aug. 23.
    • Greet your seat for students in Grades 3-5, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23.
  • Gale-Bailey, meet and greet, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Indian Head, meet and greet, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Dr. Thomas L. Higdon:
    • Kindergarten orientation for previous prek students who attended Dr. Higdon, 12 to 2 p.m., Aug. 15.
    • Kindergarten orientation for students new to Dr. Higdon, 12 to 2 p.m., Aug. 16.
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 9 to 10 a.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 24.
  • Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, meet and greet, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • J.P. Ryon:
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Malcolm, meet and greet, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 23.
  • Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • T.C. Martin:
  • Kindergarten orientation (Group 1), 9 to 10 a.m., Aug. 10.
  • Kindergarten orientation (Group 2), 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Aug. 10.
  • Meet and greet for prek to Grade 2, 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 23.
  • Meet and greet for Grades 3-5, 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 23.
  • Arthur Middleton, meet and greet, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Walter J. Mitchell:
    • Kindergarten orientation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17.
    • Kindergarten orientation, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 18.
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 2 to 2:45 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, back-to-school block party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Mt.Hope/Nanjemoy:
    • Kindergarten orientation, 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 8.
    • Meet and greet for all students, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Mary B. Neal:
    • Meet and greet for students in kindergarten through Grade 2, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for families with more than one child attending Neal, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for students in Grades 3-5, 12 to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • J.C. Parks:
    • Kindergarten orientation, Aug. 8-9 (parents received sign-up link).
    • Meet and greet for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
    • Meet and greet for students in Grades 3-5, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Eva Turner, meet and greet/orientation, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • William B. Wade:
    • Returning students orientation, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 23.
    • New student and kindergarten orientation, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.

Middle Schools

  • Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • John Hanson:
    • Grade 8 meet and greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 16.
    • Grade 7 meet and greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 17.
    • Grade 6 meet and greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 18.
  • Matthew Henson, new student orientation, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Mattawoman, Grade 6 and new student orientation, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Piccowaxen, new student orientation, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23.
  • Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA):
    • Grade 6 orientation, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 21.
    • Grades 7-8 orientation, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 22.
  • General Smallwood, Grade 6 and new student orientation, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Milton M. Somers:
    • New student orientation for sixth graders, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
    • New student orientation for Grades 7-8, 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Benjamin Stoddert:
    • New Scholar Academy, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 16.
    • New Scholar Academy, 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 16.

High Schools

  • Henry E. Lackey, new student orientation, 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 23.
  • La Plata, meet and greet, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Maurice J. McDonough, Grade 9 and new student orientation, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • North Point, new student welcome night, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 23.
  • St. Charles, meet and greet for Grade 9 and new students, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Thomas Stone, new student welcome, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
  • Westlake:
    • New student orientation, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 24.
    • Back-to-School Bash, 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 24.

Centers

  • Early Learning Center at CSM, meet and greet, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.
  • F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.
  • Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, orientation/meet and greet, 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 24.

