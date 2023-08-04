Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2023-2024 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.
Elementary Schools
- C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 25.
- Berry, meet the teacher, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Billingsley:
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Dr. James Craik, meet and greet, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
- William A. Diggs:
- Back to School Kick Off Block Party and Greet your Seat event, 12 to 4 p.m., Aug. 23.
- Greet your seat for students in kindergarten through Grade 2, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Aug. 23.
- Greet your seat for students in Grades 3-5, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23.
- Gale-Bailey, meet and greet, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Indian Head, meet and greet, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Dr. Thomas L. Higdon:
- Kindergarten orientation for previous prek students who attended Dr. Higdon, 12 to 2 p.m., Aug. 15.
- Kindergarten orientation for students new to Dr. Higdon, 12 to 2 p.m., Aug. 16.
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 9 to 10 a.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 24.
- Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, meet and greet, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
- J.P. Ryon:
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Malcolm, meet and greet, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 23.
- Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- T.C. Martin:
- Kindergarten orientation (Group 1), 9 to 10 a.m., Aug. 10.
- Kindergarten orientation (Group 2), 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Aug. 10.
- Meet and greet for prek to Grade 2, 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 23.
- Meet and greet for Grades 3-5, 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 23.
- Arthur Middleton, meet and greet, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Walter J. Mitchell:
- Kindergarten orientation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17.
- Kindergarten orientation, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 18.
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with A-L, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for students with last names starting with M-Z, 2 to 2:45 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, back-to-school block party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Mt.Hope/Nanjemoy:
- Kindergarten orientation, 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 8.
- Meet and greet for all students, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Mary B. Neal:
- Meet and greet for students in kindergarten through Grade 2, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for families with more than one child attending Neal, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for students in Grades 3-5, 12 to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- J.C. Parks:
- Kindergarten orientation, Aug. 8-9 (parents received sign-up link).
- Meet and greet for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for students in Grades 3-5, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Eva Turner, meet and greet/orientation, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
- William B. Wade:
- Returning students orientation, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 23.
- New student and kindergarten orientation, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
Middle Schools
- Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- John Hanson:
- Grade 8 meet and greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 16.
- Grade 7 meet and greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 17.
- Grade 6 meet and greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 18.
- Matthew Henson, new student orientation, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Mattawoman, Grade 6 and new student orientation, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Piccowaxen, new student orientation, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23.
- Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA):
- Grade 6 orientation, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 21.
- Grades 7-8 orientation, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 22.
- General Smallwood, Grade 6 and new student orientation, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Milton M. Somers:
- New student orientation for sixth graders, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
- New student orientation for Grades 7-8, 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Benjamin Stoddert:
- New Scholar Academy, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 16.
- New Scholar Academy, 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 16.
High Schools
- Henry E. Lackey, new student orientation, 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 23.
- La Plata, meet and greet, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Maurice J. McDonough, Grade 9 and new student orientation, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- North Point, new student welcome night, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 23.
- St. Charles, meet and greet for Grade 9 and new students, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Thomas Stone, new student welcome, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Westlake:
- New student orientation, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Back-to-School Bash, 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 24.
Centers
- Early Learning Center at CSM, meet and greet, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.
- F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, orientation/meet and greet, 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 24.