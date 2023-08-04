Greenbelt, Maryland – Former youth and high school football coach Moshe Michael Imel, age 53, of Owings, Maryland, received a 40-year federal prison sentence today, followed by lifetime supervised release, for two counts of production of child pornography involving two minor victims. Additionally, Imel pleaded guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of minors in three cases in the Circuit Court for Calvert County and is awaiting sentencing scheduled for August 4, 2023.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang handed down the sentence. United States Attorney announced the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James C. Harris of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox; and Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey.

Per his plea agreement, Imel served as an assistant football coach at Calvert County High School between July 2018 and November 2020. In March 2021, law enforcement interviewed two victims who disclosed that Imel had groomed and sexually abused them, starting from when he coached them in a youth football program and continuing through high school. Imel admitted to directing each victim to engage in sexual activities and creating sexually explicit videos to document his abuse.

Following the victims’ descriptions, a search warrant was executed at Imel’s home, confirming the presence of child pornography and evidence of sexual contact with minors. Law enforcement found disturbing items in the basement, including action figures lining the walls, a computer setup, cameras, sex toys, and other paraphernalia described by the victims.

Fourteen electronic devices seized at Imel’s residence further incriminated him, as they all contained either child pornography or evidence of sexual contact with minors.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project involves federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the investigative efforts of HSI, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office in bringing the case to justice. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan handled the federal prosecution, while Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero is prosecuting Imel’s case in the Circuit Court for Calvert County.

The sentencing of Moshe Michael Imel sends a strong message about the gravity of child exploitation and abuse crimes. The justice system aims to protect children from harm and ensure safer communities by holding individuals accountable for such heinous acts.

This case reminds parents, guardians, and educational institutions to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding children from potential predators. It is essential to create a culture of open communication, encouraging children to speak up if they encounter any form of abuse or suspicious behavior.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood and resources for Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. By promoting awareness and educating communities, we can collectively work towards eradicating child sexual exploitation and protecting our most vulnerable population.

Like this: Like Loading...