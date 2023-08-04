Heather Nicole Hugel, 33, of Great Mills Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Lusby, July 27, 2023 – A routine traffic stop in Lusby on July 27, 2023, resulted in the arrest of Heather Nicole Hugel, 33, of Great Mills, for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest was made by Deputy First Class (DFC) Shoemaker, who initiated the stop due to an equipment violation on NB Rt. 4 and Southern Connector Blvd.

Upon pulling over Hugel’s vehicle, law enforcement officials discovered evidence of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) inside the car. As a result, Hugel was taken into custody and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Further investigation by the officers revealed several items in the vehicle that raised suspicions. These items included a burnt glass pipe with white powder residue, a plastic rod with white powder residue on its tip, and unburnt copper wire. Such items are commonly associated with drug use, which led the authorities to escalate the situation.

As of publication, it has not been confirmed whether Hugel was under the influence of any substances during the traffic stop. Nevertheless, her possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a serious offense, resulting in her immediate arrest.

It’s worth noting that this is not Hugel’s first involvement in a major incident. On July 9, 2023, she was in a fatal crash near White Sands Drive. The crash involved a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Hugel and a 2013 Honda Accord operated by Denise Chaconas-Brown, 60, of Lusby. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, as indicated by Maryland Case Search.

