Crownsville, Md. – Crosby Marketing Communications of Annapolis has once again stepped up to support the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) by generously offering to match July donations for the third consecutive year. The marketing firm pledged to double all contributions, up to an impressive amount of $50,000, to assist county residents facing food insecurity. As a result of this initiative, AACFB estimates that over 300,000 meals will be provided to Anne Arundel County residents impacted by rising food costs and reductions in federal food assistance programs.

Raymond Crosby, the President & CEO of Crosby Marketing, expressed his concern about the overwhelming food insecurity many of their neighbors face. He mentioned that their summer match challenge’s success was encouraging and hoped their donation would inspire others to join the fight against hunger in the community.

Crosby Marketing President and Chief Executive Office Raymond Crosby accepts the Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s 2023 Community Partner of the Year Award presented by the food bank’s Chief Executive Office Leah Paley last May

Despite being one of the wealthiest counties in the state, an estimated 35 percent of Anne Arundel County residents, including both individuals and families, are either below the federal poverty level or are employed but struggling to meet their basic needs, such as food, childcare, housing, healthcare, and transportation. Over the past year, more than 130,000 neighbors in need sought assistance from an Anne Arundel County Food Bank food pantry network partner, resulting in the distribution of more than 3,200,000 meals using resources from the county food bank.

Leah Paley, the Chief Executive Officer of Anne Arundel County Food Bank, emphasized the significance of Crosby’s generous matching gift. She stated that it would enable the organization to continue providing food and other essential items free of charge to under-resourced neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Paley pointed out that all network partners witnessed increased demand, even as inflation stabilized, highlighting the lasting impact of months of heightened food and living costs on county residents.

The funds raised during the July campaign will support the food bank’s critical work, which includes purchasing various foods, particularly lean meats, fresh produce, and infant formula. These items will be distributed to the food bank’s extensive network of partners operating food, baby, and senior pantries across 102 distribution locations throughout the county. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is crucial in providing these pantries with free food and necessities. Additionally, shelf-stable foods from community-organized food drives and individual donations complement the regular pantry deliveries.

This generous initiative by Crosby Marketing Communications has far-reaching implications for the residents of Anne Arundel County who face food insecurity. With the $50,000 matching donation, the food bank will continue its efforts to address the pressing needs of vulnerable members of the community. By working together, the county’s residents, businesses, and organizations can make a substantial impact in alleviating hunger and ensuring that no neighbor goes without a meal.

Like this: Like Loading...