St. Mary’s County, 08/05/23 – A tragic head-on collision involving a motorcycle claimed the life of William Noah Friess, 24, of Leonardtown. The accident occurred at approximately 4:32 pm on Newtowne Neck Road and Rosebank Road. Responding officers immediately provided medical assistance to Friess and the other driver, Enry David Aguilar Lemus, 49, of Hyattsville.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found the motorcycle operator, Friess, in critical condition. CPR was initiated as he was being prepped for transport by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital. However, due to his injuries’ severity, he was ground-transported to the hospital. Tragically, William Noah Friess succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit was summoned to investigate the incident fully. According to preliminary findings, Friess was operating a 2007 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic and was traveling southbound on Newtowne Neck Road. Tragically, he crossed the centerline, leading to a head-on collision with a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by Enry David Aguilar Lemus.

The impact was forceful enough to eject Friess from his motorcycle, resulting in severe injuries. On the other hand, Aguilar Lemus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for medical attention.

As the investigation is still underway, early indicators suggest that speed and operator error contributed to the collision. Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information leading up to the collision to come forward and assist in the investigation. Sgt. Brian Connelly, overseeing the case, can be contacted at (301) 475-4200 Ext—8031 or via email at brian.connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.

