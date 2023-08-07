Maryland residents in several counties are urged to stay vigilant as Tornado Watch 602 is in effect until 9:00 PM EDT tonight. The affected regions include Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Marys, and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore City.

A tornado watch means that weather conditions favor the formation of tornadoes in the designated area. While no tornado has been spotted yet, residents should be prepared for the possibility of tornadoes and take immediate action if a warning is issued or suspect a tornado is approaching.

The Storm Prediction Center, which issues tornado watches, covers vast areas such as numerous counties or entire states. Residents within the watch area are encouraged to review and discuss their emergency plans with family members and neighbors. It is crucial to check emergency supplies and ensure that safe rooms or shelters are ready for use.

Tornadoes are unpredictable and can develop rapidly, making it essential to act quickly and decisively when a warning is given. If a tornado warning is issued, it means that a tornado has either been sighted or detected by weather radar, posing imminent danger to life and property.

During a tornado warning, individuals should seek shelter immediately in the safest available location. An interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building is the best option. It is vital to stay away from windows and protect oneself from flying debris, which can be extremely hazardous during a tornado.

For those in mobile homes or outdoors, moving to the closest substantial shelter as quickly as possible is essential. In such situations, seeking refuge in a sturdy building offers the most protection against tornado-related hazards.

Local forecast offices issue warnings and typically cover a much smaller area, around the size of a city or small county, where the tornado has been identified by radar or by trained spotters and law enforcement officials.

Authorities urge everyone affected to take these alerts seriously and to cooperate with local emergency services’ instructions if a warning is issued. Preparedness and quick action can significantly save lives and minimize property damage during severe weather events like tornadoes.

It is important to remain informed about weather updates by monitoring local news, weather websites, and official social media channels. Staying informed and prepared is the key to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone during potential tornado activity.

Remember, the safety of yourself and your loved ones is of utmost importance. Stay alert, stay safe, and be ready to act in any emergency!

