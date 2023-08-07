LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, is delighted to announce the release of the 76th annual Fair Guide. This comprehensive guide offers valuable information for community members participating in the upcoming Fair.

Scheduled to begin distribution on August 10th, the 2023 Fair Guide can be obtained through multiple channels. Copies will be available for FREE at all St. Mary’s County Library locations and in the August 10th edition of the St. Mary’s County Times newspaper. Additionally, an online version of the guide can be accessed at smcfair.somd.com and countytimes.somd.com.

The Fair Guide serves as a detailed catalog, organizing all Fair exhibits by type and providing essential instructions on how community members can participate in the Fair’s competitions and displays. With over a thousand participants usually entering their handiwork, the Fair offers diverse categories, including livestock, farm and garden produce, arts and crafts, 4-H projects, and more. This event is a perfect opportunity for individuals to showcase their skills and creativity.

Judging for most exhibits will take place on Thursday morning, following which the entries will be available for public viewing throughout the remainder of the Fair. Some competitions, such as the speech contest and livestock judging, will occur during the Fair. Winning exhibitors will be awarded monetary prizes, ribbons, and trophies, thanks to the generous support of the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.

Organized annually in September, the St. Mary’s County Fair is made possible through the dedication and hard work of the volunteer members of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association. Their commitment and the support of valuable partners ensure the Fair’s ongoing success.

John Richards, President of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, expressed his gratitude towards the association’s volunteer members, saying, “We cannot thank the volunteer members of our Association enough for their hard work. Their dedication, along with our amazing partners’ support, makes St. Mary’s County Fair an annual success!”

Commissioner President Randy Guy also shared his excitement for the upcoming event: “The county Fair is one of my favorite events of the year. There’s nothing like seeing our community come together for friendly competition and good old-fashioned fun. Don’t forget to stop by the Commercial 2 building this year to learn more about St. Mary’s County Government programs and services!”

The Fair Guide facilitates participation in the Fair. It serves as a valuable resource for visitors seeking information on the vast array of exhibits and events taking place during the event. Community members are encouraged to obtain their copies promptly to make the most of this year’s Fair, which promises to celebrate talent, hard work, and community spirit.

Interested individuals can contact the Fair Association via email at info@smcfair.somd.com for additional information or inquiries. So mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of the 76th St. Mary’s County Fair!

Like this: Like Loading...