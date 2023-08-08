LEONARDTOWN, MD – Families in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, are in for a treat as they can enjoy free family fun celebrating the end of summer at the St. Clement’s Island Museum’s annual Children’s Day event. The event will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the beautiful waterside lawn of the museum, offering a wide array of activities for children of all ages.

Organized by the museum division, the Children’s Day event promises a day filled with exciting activities, games, and entertainment. Families can indulge in free games, crafts, face painting, and snow cones, making it a perfect outing for kids and parents alike. The venue will be transformed into a lively carnival, with balloons and kid-friendly tunes played by DJ Pete throughout the day.

One of the event’s highlights will be the kiddie tractor pull hosted by the 7th District Optimist Club. The club will also offer a free bike raffle for children aged 12 and younger, providing a chance for lucky kids to take home a new set of wheels.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the festivities, offering exciting K-9 demonstrations that will captivate the audience. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with various outside exhibitors, including the local Fire Department and Rescue Squad, St. Mary’s County Health Department, the Delicados, Macaroni Kid of Calvert and St. Mary’s, and the St. Mary’s County Library, among many others.

To ensure that children don’t leave empty-handed, organizers are encouraging families to arrive early, as the first 100 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the Museum Division and sponsors, along with a goody bag courtesy of the Southern Maryland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221.

For those who wish to indulge their taste buds, the 7th District Optimist Club will sell delicious hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and drinks, allowing families to grab a bite while they enjoy the festivities.

While the event takes center stage, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the St. Clement’s Island Museum. Additionally, water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island will be available for those who want to venture out and enjoy the island’s scenic beauty. Regular admission and fares apply for these attractions.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, the host of this delightful event, is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Interested individuals can contact (301) 769-2222 for more information about the event or visit the museum’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Families in the area eagerly anticipate this day of free fun and entertainment, making it a perfect opportunity for children to make lasting memories and bid farewell to the summer season. With a wide range of activities and exhibits, the Children’s Day event at St. Clement’s Island Museum promises to be filled with laughter, joy, and family bonding.

