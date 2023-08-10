BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of Health has introduced a new initiative, “Strengthening Families in Recovery,” a pivotal program tailored for pregnant and postpartum women who are on the path to recovering from substance and opioid use disorders.

“Pregnant and postpartum Marylanders — and their families — deserve everything we can do to help them achieve lasting recovery,” asserted Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “This evidence-based, comprehensive model combines a family-strengthening program with support to address barriers that can so easily derail people on their recovery journey.”

Based on statistics from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, Maryland is home to nearly 30,000 women with children who struggle with substance or opioid use disorders. This innovative pilot program aims to enroll 750 of these women.

The financial backing for the program comes from a generous three-year grant provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with a funding allocation of $900,000 annually. This budget will be directed toward hiring more recovery support coordinators, providing navigators for pregnant and parenting women, and recruiting family support coaches. Their primary role will be to assist the participants in overcoming administrative challenges.

The initiative will be far-reaching, aiming to provide services across the spectrum of Maryland communities, ranging from urban centers to suburban localities and including rural areas. Each of these areas has been adversely impacted by the rising opioid rates, further exacerbated by the broader implications of addiction on familial structures.

The program’s core objectives are multifold:

Engagement and Enrollment: The initiative seeks to actively engage families and enroll them in the Strengthening Families program. This will enable families to identify and harness evidence-based practices that are supportive and beneficial to the entire family unit. Barrier Removal: One of the critical challenges facing many in recovery is administrative barriers. Many women are burdened with criminal records, which the program aims to expunge, offering them a fresh slate. Navigation and Resolution: The program offers extensive support to help women navigate and resolve more mundane but pressing challenges. This includes managing negative credit histories, addressing outstanding financial debts, and securing essential benefits like food stamps. Additionally, the program seeks to assist these women in becoming job-ready, enhancing their prospects for a stable future.

The pilot initiative, “Strengthening Families in Recovery,” will be accessible in specific counties, including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Prince George’s County, Washington County, and Worcester County.

For more detailed information or to understand the broader scope of the program, interested parties are encouraged to visit health.maryland.gov/bha or strengtheningfamiliesprogram.org.

