LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has announced that Leonardtown Square will be the venue for the second annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the event is aimed at commemorating those in recovery from substance use.

Being a family-friendly affair, the event is open to all, free of charge, and promises a day filled with activities that both celebrate recovery and raise awareness about addiction and its impact on the community. Notably, SMCHD is teaming up with local organizations, including DJ Dream, Three Oaks Center, On Our Own of St. Mary’s Wellness & Recovery Center, Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center, The Cove, NAACP, and PFLAG Southern Maryland for the upcoming event.

Community members and businesses are invited to join and support those battling substance use disorders. While registration is encouraged for logistical purposes, attendance is not a prerequisite. Those interested can register online at eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-recovery-awareness-walk-tickets.

The day’s highlights will include music, free Naloxone/Narcan® training, giveaways, behavioral health resources, and fun-filled activities like recovery poetry readings and lawn games. To further commemorate the occasion, attendees will be provided a t-shirt and a water bottle, though these are available only while supplies last.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, expressed her sentiments regarding the pressing issue of addiction, remarking, “Addiction has touched the lives of many families.” She emphasized the significance of community participation in such events: “We encourage everyone to participate to show our community’s support for those in recovery and to help reduce the stigma surrounding this disease.”

For those unfamiliar with the Go Purple initiative, its primary goal is to eradicate the stigma associated with mental health concerns and substance use disorders. The initiative seeks to create a society where mental health and addiction are treated with the same urgency and understanding as other health issues. More information on this initiative is available at smchd.org/gopurple.

In an age where the effects of addiction are more visible than ever, the St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery is not only a celebration of those who have overcome but also a call to action for greater community understanding and support.

