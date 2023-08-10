LEONARDTOWN, MD – Starting August 10, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will hold routine sessions at the Charlotte Hall Library to guide community members in applying for Medicaid health insurance.

The sessions, scheduled from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., will occur on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of every month until the end of the year. Medicaid Specialists will be available in person to walk individuals through the Medicaid insurance application process, making it easier for those unsure about navigating the application independently.

Besides the library, residents can also get assistance with health insurance enrollment at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with walk-ins accepted until 4:00 p.m. Additionally, support is available at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

While appointments are highly advised to minimize wait times, the offices will accommodate walk-ins as scheduled.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, expressed her hopes for the initiative: “We hope community members will take advantage of this convenient service.” She further mentioned the challenges that often come with health insurance processes, adding, “Navigating the health insurance process can sometimes be overwhelming – our dedicated SMCHD Medicaid specialists are here to provide support.”

Community members with questions or those looking to schedule an appointment are encouraged to contact 301-904-8949 or email smchd.healthhub@maryland.gov.

For a broader understanding of the state’s health insurance programs and what they entail, the SMCHD has provided resources on its website. Interested individuals can visit smchd.org/healthinsurance for more information.

Introducing these help sessions is a testament to the SMCHD’s dedication to ensuring every community member has easy access to vital health resources. Offering these sessions at local community spots, like the Charlotte Hall Library, is a significant step towards achieving this aim.

