Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – August 11th

4:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Running Hare Winery – Pr. Frederick MD

4:30pm – Anthony Zwerding – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – One Foot in the Groove – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata, Md

5:00pm – Latrice Carr / The Rise Band & Show – The Wharf – Leonardtown, MD

5:00pm – Mike Damron – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

5:30pm – Joe Parsons – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Southland – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Happy Harbor – Deale MD

6:00pm – Chris Ousley – Geneny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

6:30pm – Sugar Jack – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Run Catch Rain – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Amongst Friends – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – John Luskey Duo – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – USN Cruisers – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

8:00pm – No Go Romeo – Red Eyes Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD

8:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Gourmeltz – Fredericksburg VA

8:00pm – Wes Ryce – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – Social – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Landing Mary – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

10:00pm – Amateur Hour – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

Saturday – August 12th

12:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Two Lions Vineyard – Upper Marlboro MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Bryan Ewald – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

2:00pm – Kevin Koa – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Deb & Gary – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Mike Mead – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Steve Crouse – Thursdays Bar & Grill – Owings MD

3:00pm – Hot Ice – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

4:00pm – No Go Romeo w/Wes Ryce – Raven’s Walk – Baltimore MD

4:00pm – Kayla & Johnny – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – G Frequency – Capt Charles Seafood – Cobb Island, MD

6:00pm – Fast Eddie & the Boys – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Kevin Lee – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – ReStart – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – Weird Science – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – John Luskey – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Taboo – Dockside Restaurant & Blue Heron Pub – Colonial Beach, VA

7:00pm – Dillon Bodiford – Social Coffee House – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Flow Spice Flow – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ Amateur Hour, Crystal Leon, Railgun & Morals

8:00pm – Drivetrain – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Never 2 Late – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – The Dynamos – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – Twist of Fate – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:30pm – Social – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Capital Chill – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Glamour Kitty – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – August 13th

1:00pm – Levi Stephens – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

1:00pm – Eddie Anderson – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – The Bootleggers – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – The Fizz – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Will Benthal – Bird City Records – La Plata, MD

2:00pm – Jack McNutt – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Chris Button – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Drivetrain – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – John Luskey – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

3:00pm – Run Catch Rain – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

5:00pm – Audra Keeler & Johnny Brown – Bugeye Grill – Solomons MD

7:30pm – Squid Inc / Kyle Smith – Jammin’ Java – Vienna VA

Monday – August 14th

0:00pm – HydraFX – Fager’s Island – Ocean City MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – August 15th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – August 16th

5:00pm – The Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Wes Ryce – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick & Bryce Harden

